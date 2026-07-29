MLS All-Stars reflect on World Cup impact, what comes next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a little over a week since the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded, Spain’s tense triumph over Argentina in the championship final dropping the curtain on 39 vibrant days of international soccer across North America. And if you’re still basking in the glow of a highly memorable tournament, you’re not alone.

“But I'm very grateful for everything,” Moreira said, expressing his pride at being able to “put the league in the top in the world” with his contributions to the Blue Sharks’ inspiring run during their first-ever World Cup.

“Honestly, I'm still very high. It's hard to come back and in your mind, the World Cup is done,” Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira , a mainstay of inspiring Cinderellas Cape Verde, told MLSsoccer.com on Monday as he and his fellow MLS All-Stars prepared for Wednesday’s showdown with LIGA MX at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Reflecting on a historic run 💭 Steven Moreira recaps his time with Cabo Verde at the World Cup ✨ pic.twitter.com/DcZOy1vn7c

Competing against the best

Even before it was over, discourse quickly and understandably pivoted towards a vital question: How can MLS and the rest of the continent’s soccer landscape sustain the buzz from such a significant sporting and cultural occasion?

“It's been a successful World Cup in terms of what we witnessed, what we watched, the fans who were here, hosted in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and we want to get more people watching MLS, into football, soccer,” Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith, who will coach this year’s All-Stars, said on Tuesday.

“After ‘94, the last World Cup in the US, MLS started from there,” he noted. “Hopefully, we can take a lot from that and move the league and football forward in this country.”

As a standout central midfielder with Vancouver Whitecaps FC since 2022, Andrés Cubas was already well familiar with North American soccer’s rise. He got a different glimpse of it as a member of Paraguay’s squad this summer, though, playing every minute for La Albirroja as they plotted a path into the World Cup Round of 16, upsetting Germany and giving mighty France a good scare along the way.

For him, nurturing the culture is a priority.

“We want to make the most of everything – all the opportunities, everything we experienced over this past month and a half,” Cubas told MLSsoccer.com in Spanish on Tuesday morning. “The support from people everywhere was incredible; you could really feel the passion for football, and that’s great for building momentum and immersing ourselves in that beautiful atmosphere surrounding the sport.