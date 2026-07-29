2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge in weather delay

UPDATE 2: The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T has resumed.

UPDATE 1: Inclement weather has left the area, and the Skills Challenge is scheduled to resume at 9:20 pm ET.

ORIGINAL: The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is in a delay due to inclement weather near Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Two challenges were completed – the All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T and the All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Dawn.