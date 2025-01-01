23MLS_ASG_Announcement

2023 MLS All-Star

Washington, D.C.

2023 MLS All-Star brings world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Washington, D.C. from July 15 to 19.

THREE GREAT SOCCER EVENTS

Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G returns as the best in MLS take on Arsenal FC in the annual skills competition. Watch the best of MLS and Arsenal compete in five skill challenges:

MLS NEXT All-Star Game pres. by Allstate

Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game.

PARTY TIME!
MAKING AN IMPACT IN D.C.

CELEBRATING INCLUSION & EQUALITY

all-star-2022-day-of-service

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target

MLS WORKS, special guests, and fans will to give back to D.C. on Sunday, July 16. Volunteers will pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need.

special-olympics-2016

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola

The 8th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game is will be Wednesday, July 19 at 3 PM ET at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, MD.

all-star_emls-challenge-2023-transparent

Become a virtual All-Star!

Play in the eMLS All-Star Challenge Local Open Qualifier for your chance to become an eMLS All-Star Challenge participant.

The fourth eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar features eMLS professional players teaming up with MLS players and amateur gamers for an entertaining two-versus-two-competition on Sunday, July 16 from 3 PM to 7 PM ET at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

