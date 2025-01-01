2023 MLS All-Star brings world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Washington, D.C. from July 15 to 19.
2023 MLS All-Star
Washington, D.C.
THREE GREAT SOCCER EVENTS
Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G returns as the best in MLS take on Arsenal FC in the annual skills competition. Watch the best of MLS and Arsenal compete in five skill challenges:
- July 18, 7:30 PM ET
- Audi Field
- Watch on: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
- Purchase tickets ($15)
MLS NEXT All-Star Game pres. by Allstate
Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game.
- 10:30 AM ET
- Free
- Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the Naval Academy
All-Star Game pres. by Target
The stars align on July 19 at Audi Field.
- 8 PM ET
- Watch on: MLS Season Pass
- Tickets
- Audi Field
MAKING AN IMPACT IN D.C.
CELEBRATING INCLUSION & EQUALITY
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
MLS WORKS, special guests, and fans will to give back to D.C. on Sunday, July 16. Volunteers will pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need.
Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola
The 8th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game is will be Wednesday, July 19 at 3 PM ET at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, MD.
Become a virtual All-Star!
Play in the eMLS All-Star Challenge Local Open Qualifier for your chance to become an eMLS All-Star Challenge participant.
- Local Open Qualifier - July 15
- National Open Qualifier - June 23 (already held)
The fourth eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar features eMLS professional players teaming up with MLS players and amateur gamers for an entertaining two-versus-two-competition on Sunday, July 16 from 3 PM to 7 PM ET at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.
