Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Online voting for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 14.
MLS All-Star ballot
To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 18.
League staff reviewed performance metrics from the current 2023 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, fans, media and players will be asked to pick a lineup of players. All-Star nominees can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.
Non-qualifying players still eligible for the game: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney or Commissioner Don Garber.
MLS All-Star Voting Process
26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United - ticket info
- 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
- 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney of the host team, D.C. United
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
Selecting the 12th player via voting:
- Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
- The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players).
15 days of voting
Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.
- Voting starts: May 31 - Noon ET
- Voting ends: June 14 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (June 15)
- Fans may vote once per day
RELATED:
- Skills Challenge Tickets (still available!)
- All-Star Tickets (match is sold out, but verified resale available)
- More about MLS All-Star 2023 in Washington, D.C.