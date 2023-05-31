Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

All-Star - 2023 - vote now
MLSsoccer staff

Online voting for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 14.

Vote now for the 2023 MLS All-Star Team

23MLS_All-Star_VotingExplained-1x1

MLS All-Star ballot

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 18.

League staff reviewed performance metrics from the current 2023 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, fans, media and players will be asked to pick a lineup of players. All-Star nominees can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Non-qualifying players still eligible for the game: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney or Commissioner Don Garber.

23MLS_All-Star_PlayerPositions

MLS All-Star Voting Process

26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United - ticket info

  • 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
  • 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney of the host team, D.C. United
  • 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber

Selecting the 12th player via voting:

  • Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
  • The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players).
23MLS_All-Star_Roster-1x1

15 days of voting

Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.

  • Voting starts: May 31 - Noon ET
  • Voting ends: June 14 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (June 15)
  • Fans may vote once per day

RELATED:

Vote now for the 2023 MLS All-Star Team

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS All-Star Game Atlanta United FC Austin FC Charlotte FC Chicago Fire FC FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids Columbus Crew FC Dallas D.C. United Houston Dynamo FC Sporting Kansas City LA Galaxy Los Angeles Football Club Inter Miami CF Minnesota United FC CF Montréal Nashville SC New England Revolution New York Red Bulls New York City Football Club Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union Portland Timbers Real Salt Lake San Jose Earthquakes Seattle Sounders FC Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Charlotte FC, Houston Dynamo climb after Matchday 15
MLS early-season grades: How is your team performing?
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, LAFC vying for MLS supremacy
MLS All-Star News
MLS All-Star News
What you need to know: MLS vs. Arsenal FC in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

What you need to know: MLS vs. Arsenal FC in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events
MLS All-Star Game ballot: Who I voted for to face Arsenal

MLS All-Star Game ballot: Who I voted for to face Arsenal
MLS All-Stars: Who are top candidates to face Arsenal this summer? 

MLS All-Stars: Who are top candidates to face Arsenal this summer? 
Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
All-Star: Seven years later, Arsenal return to a very different MLS 

All-Star: Seven years later, Arsenal return to a very different MLS 
MLS All-Star Video
MLS All-Star Video
Yo Gotti introduces you to the MLS All-Star Game 2023 in Washington, D.C.
0:30

Yo Gotti introduces you to the MLS All-Star Game 2023 in Washington, D.C.
MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
1:52

MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
10:50

REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 10, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 10, 2022