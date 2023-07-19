Arsenal FC lineup: Who starts vs. MLS All-Stars?

Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta has named his starting XI that will look to overcome the MLS All-Stars in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🧱 Saliba at the back 🪄 Vieira in the middle ©️ Gabby skippers the side 📺 Watch LIVE on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/NOB6oMlbTf

The Gunners, even with forward Gabriel Martinelli and midfielder Martin Ødegaard starting on the bench, bring plenty of firepower. Look for striker Gabriel Jesus and winger Bukayo Saka to cause trouble for the All-Stars' defense at D.C. United's Audi Field, while Jorginho helps to control the midfield.

Center back William Saliba anchors Arsenal's defense and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale can pull off the spectacular, giving MLS quite the challenge in this midsummer showcase.

Arsenal's summer signings of midfielder/forward Kai Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice and defender Jurrien Timber are all available as substitutes. New US men's national team star Folarin Balogun could enter later in the match.