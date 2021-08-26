BEST OF ALL-STAR WEEK:
WATCH: Barbershop Forum - "Wealth Equity: Building Bridges to Prosperity"
0:00

Cobi Jones on The Call Up
15:10

The Stars are Shining in LA at MLS All-Star
59:29

Extratime Live: Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson
8:00

Extratime Live: FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi
7:52

Extratime Live: Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman
7:19

2021 MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day Presented by Target
2:30

MLS Commissioner Don Garber full interview with Extratime crew
10:26

FIFA 2021 MLS All-Star Game simulation
4:31

Angel City FC Founder and President Julie Uhrman on The Call Up
18:30

Ray Gaddis on The Call Up
14:23

MORE MLS VS LIGA MX
MLS coaches, directors dissect reimagined Leagues Cup: “A challenge we have to accept”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Whether you’re thrilled, leery or somewhere in between about the new and dramatically expanded Leagues Cup format unveiled this week, one element seems clear: It stands to have a dramatic impact on MLS – its clubs, players and fans alike – over time, well above and beyond the competition itself.
How the new Leagues Cup format can take North American soccer to a new level
1:19:00

Club León celebrate “historic achievement” with Leagues Cup Final victory over Seattle 

Columbus Crew look at Campeones Cup as chance to earn "bragging rights"
Campeones Cup

Three takeaways from the Seattle Sounders' Leagues Cup Final heartbreak

Seattle Sounders player ratings from Leagues Cup Final defeat to Club León
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show: Seattle missed opportunity or León just the better team?
29:47

HIGHLIGHTS: León vs. Seattle Sounders FC | September 22, 2021
4:10

Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Club León 3
Leagues Cup

Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Club León 3