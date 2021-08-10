How to enter the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s

Attention all FIFA gamers and MLS fans!
The Golden Arches is joining forces with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Guaynaa and eMLS for the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s, offering two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the star-studded FIFA21 tournament.
Open Qualifiers on August 14
The eMLS All-Star Challenge Open Qualifiers is an online tournament for all fans set to take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The top two eligible finalists will have the opportunity to play in the virtual eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s.
All-Star Challenge on August 22
2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s will feature eight pairs of teams, composed of celebrities, influencers and other pro-gamers, facing off in a single-elimination tournament on August 22, 2021 at 6 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. All will be competing to win $5,000 donation from McDonald’s to the charity/foundation of the winning team’s choice.
Fan can watch this year’s eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s on the twitch.com/MLS or twitter.com/MLS.
Special guests!
In addition to Guaynaa, participants of the eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s also includes:
Professional EA Sports FIFA 21 Players:
- RemiMartinn - eMLS Player for LAFC
- Godfather - eMLS Player for LA Galaxy
- NYC Chris - eMLS Player for NYCFC
- Alan Avi - eMLS Player for FC Dallas
- Pabs - eMLS Player for Inter Miami
- Kid M3mito - eMLS Player for Chicago Fire
- JKO - eMLS Player for New England Revolution
- Rapid Bunny - eLiga MX Player for Atletico San Luis
Celebrity Guests:
- Guaynaa - Reggaeton Artist
- Luis Hernandez - Liga MX Legend
- Pavel Pardo - Liga MX Legend
- Melissa Ortiz - Former Soccer Olympian
- Fan Open Qualifier Winner (see sign up above)
- Fan Open Qualifier Runner-up (see sign up above)
Soccer gaming clinic
Prior to the start of the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s, RemiMartinn will stream a soccer gaming clinic at twitch.com/RemiMartinn at 9:30 am ET/12:30 pm PT.