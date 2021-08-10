How to enter the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s

All-Star Challenge on August 22

2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s will feature eight pairs of teams, composed of celebrities, influencers and other pro-gamers, facing off in a single-elimination tournament on August 22, 2021 at 6 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. All will be competing to win $5,000 donation from McDonald’s to the charity/foundation of the winning team’s choice.