MLS unveils 2025 All-Star Hometown Heroes presented by RBC Wealth Management

Major League Soccer, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change today announced the 2025 MLS Hometown Heroes – four Austin-area community leaders who exemplify innovation, resilience, and service.

These initiatives focus on removing barriers to soccer participation, empowering young people as future leaders, and sustaining and protecting green spaces throughout the Austin area.

Each MLS Hometown Hero will receive a $15,000 grant to support the mission of their respective organizations.

He launched East Austin Soccer Club – a community-based initiative that provides affordable soccer and life skills programming to local youth.

Additionally, Ismael Guzmán has been named the 2025 Honorary Hero for his vision and commitment to youth soccer.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver will serve as the official ambassador for the 2025 MLS Hometown Heroes program, continuing his commitment to community advocacy and equity-focused initiatives across Central Texas.

“We are honored and grateful to celebrate this extraordinary group of MLS Hometown Heroes, leaders and organizations who drive lasting and meaningful change in communities and lives throughout Austin,” said Sola Winley, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Engagement Officer. “Showcasing exceptional talent on and off the field and being a force for good speaks to the heart of what MLS All-Star week is all about.”

“As a company deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we are incredibly proud to recognize the work of these Hometown Heroes,” said Shareen Luze, Head of Business Administration for RBC Wealth Management – U.S. “These inspiring individuals and their organizations are making a positive impact in Austin and we are honored to help further their missions.”

In collaboration with Black Players for Change and Austin FC, the honorees will be celebrated at the fourth annual MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase, presented by RBC Wealth Management. The private event will take place on Monday, July 21, at Antone’s in downtown Austin.

"We are incredibly proud to stand alongside Major League Soccer and RBC Wealth Management to honor these exceptional Austin leaders," said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change. "Their unwavering dedication to empowering youth, fostering community, and driving positive change truly embodies the spirit of the Hometown Heroes program and inspires us all."

The MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase is one of several official events leading up to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 23, at Q2 Stadium in Austin.