2023 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects

Major League Soccer has announced the fourth-annual adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 6-9 in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 19.
adidas MLS College Showcase info
The 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase, a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA, will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in training sessions, testing, interviews and match play.
Player lists
The full list of 44 players (subject to change) invited to attend the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase can be found below. Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate.
Name
Position
College
Year
Trace Alphin
GK
Wake Forest University
Jr.
Jefferson Amaya
M
High Point University
Soph.
Stephen Annor Gyamfi
F
University of Virginia
Fr.
Femi Awodesu
D
Pennsylvania State University
Sr.
Jacob Babalai
F
University of Portland
Sr.
Hugo Bacharach
M
Indiana University
Sr.
Damien Barker John
F
University of Louisville
Soph.
Matthew Bell
F
Marshall University
Soph.
Kevin Bonilla
D
University of Portland
Sr.
Yannick Bright
M
University of New Hampshire
Sr.
Taylor Calheira
F
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Sr.
Ryan Carmichael
F
Hofstra University
Sr.
Amir Daley
D
Duke University
Sr.
Morris Duggan
D
Marshall University
Sr.
Jahlane Forbes
D
Wake Forest University
Sr.
Eliot Goldthorp
F
Hofstra University
Jr.
Jayden Hibbert
GK
University of Connecticut
Soph.
Alec Hughes
F
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Sr.
Emil Jääskeläinen
F
Long Island University
Sr.
Nate Jones
D
University of Washington
Jr.
Josh Jones
D
University of Louisville
Jr.
Hosei Kijima
M
Wake Forest University
Sr.
Jeorgio Kocevski
M
Syracuse University
Sr.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi
D
University of Washington
Sr.
Giona Leibold
D
Syracue University
Jr.
Tucker Lepley
M
University of California Los Angeles
Sr.
Joey Maher
D
Indiana University
Sr.
Peter Mangione
M
Pennsylvania State University
Sr.
Ruben Mesalles
D
Duke University
Jr.
Wyatt Meyer
D
University of California Berkeley
Sr.
Filip Mirkovic
M
University of Pittsburgh
Sr.
Casper Mols
GK
University of Kentucky
Soph.
Jacob Murrell
F
Georgetown University
Soph.
Taimu Okiyoshi
M
Marshall University
Sr.
Roberto Ordonez
M
California State Fullerton
Sr.
Jamar Ricketts
D
California State University Northridge
Sr.
Sander Roed
M
University of Louisville
Jr.
Joel Sangwa
D
University of Akron
Sr.
Ryan Schewe
GK
Georgetown University
Sr.
Jason Shokalook
F
University of Akron
Sr.
Kimani Stewart-Baynes
F
University of Maryland
Fr.
Mouhameth Thiam
F
University of Virginia
Sr.
Justin Weiss
F
Northwestern University
Sr.
Mads Westergren
D
Southern Methodist University
Jr.
Expanded prospect pool
In October, MLS announced that, for the first time in SuperDraft history, the expanded prospect pool will feature eligible collegiate sophomores and juniors. This expansion opens the door for a broader range of promising young talent to kickstart their professional careers in MLS, several of which will participate in the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase.
“We are excited to bring the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase to Phoenix and welcome the best collegiate soccer players to showcase their skills in front of top MLS scouts,” said Alecko Eskandarian, MLS Senior Director, Player Relations & Player Development.
“College soccer holds an essential role in the player development pathway and has fostered the growth of many domestic and international prospects who have made a significant impact in MLS.”
The eligible player list for the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be announced at a later date following the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase.