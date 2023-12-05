2023 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects

Major League Soccer has announced the fourth-annual adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 6-9 in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 19.

The full list of 44 players (subject to change) invited to attend the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase can be found below. Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate.

The 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase, a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA, will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in training sessions, testing, interviews and match play.

Expanded prospect pool

In October, MLS announced that, for the first time in SuperDraft history, the expanded prospect pool will feature eligible collegiate sophomores and juniors. This expansion opens the door for a broader range of promising young talent to kickstart their professional careers in MLS, several of which will participate in the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase.

“We are excited to bring the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase to Phoenix and welcome the best collegiate soccer players to showcase their skills in front of top MLS scouts,” said Alecko Eskandarian, MLS Senior Director, Player Relations & Player Development.

“College soccer holds an essential role in the player development pathway and has fostered the growth of many domestic and international prospects who have made a significant impact in MLS.”