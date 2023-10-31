Eligible player pool expanded for MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas

Major League Soccer today announced an expansion of the eligible player pool for the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, starting when the 2024 version is held December 19 (3 pm ET).

For the first time in MLS history, the list of players eligible for selection includes a broader range of promising young talent:

Players who are currently collegiate sophomores, juniors and above .

. Previously, only players who were collegiate seniors and above, along with Generation adidas signings, were eligible for selection.

College players will also still be able to sign Generation adidas contracts (freshmen and above).

Maintaining eligibility & SuperDraft Priority

A player who is drafted by an MLS club and has remaining college eligibility will have the option to return to school and further their development, but will not be draft-eligible in the future.

A selected player who elects to go back to college or remains unsigned will have their SuperDraft Priority held by the drafting club for approximately two years following the SuperDraft, culminating on December 31 of the second year.