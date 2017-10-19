FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Sunday, Oct. 22 – 4 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

It's the biggest game of the 2017 MLS regular season on Sunday for FC Dallas, as they enter their clash on Decision Day Presented by AT&T with a must-win mandate against the LA Galaxy. Dallas, who won a double last year and came agonizingly close to reaching the final of the CONCACAF Champions League in April, now have to win or draw and also have other results go in their favor in order to qualify for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

While FCD's form in the second half of the season has been poor, contributing to their current position, they have been better at home than on the road, and they'll face a Galaxy team that has been eliminated from the playoffs and are limping to the end of their worst season in an otherwise illustrious history. On paper, Dallas have everything to play for and must pick up a result, while the Galaxy are closing out the campaign, and the hosts will be favored. But as we know in MLS, anything can happen, and given the inconsistency shown on both sides this season, it wouldn't be a major surprise if the Galaxy played spoiler.

FC Dallas

Suspended: None

None International duty: None

None Injury report: None

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right) GK: Jesse Gonzalez – Maynor Figueroa, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Hernan Grana – Victor Ulloa, Carlos Gruezo – Roland Lamah, Mauro Diaz, Kellyn Acosta – Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas have won four of their last six home league games against the Galaxy (1L-1D), and they have scored in all six of the matches. … FC Dallas have only lost once in their last 10 home league games (4W-5D), and they are averaging 2.0 goals per game across the 10 matches. … Hernan Grana leads MLS with 26 completed crosses from open play.

LA Galaxy

Suspended: None

None International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT - D Robbie Rogers (ankle), M Sebastian Lletget (foot), M Baggio Husidic (leg), D Pele Van Anholt (knee), D Daniel Steres (back); F Bradford Jamieson IV (adductor)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Clement Diop – Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Michael Ciani, Bradley Diallo – Jonathan dos Santos, Jermaine Jones – Emmanuel Boateng, Giovani dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini – Gyasi Zardes

Notes: The Galaxy are winless in their last eight MLS road games (6L-2D) and have conceded an average of 2.6 goals per game across the eight matches. … Romain Alessandrini has scored 12 left footed goals this year. He is the only player in the league with at least 10 left footed goals in 2017.

All-Time Series

The teams met once this season, with Dallas winning 2-1 in LA on Opening Day.

Overall: Dallas 24 wins (92 goals) … LA 33 wins (119 goals) … Ties 12

Dallas 24 wins (92 goals) … LA 33 wins (119 goals) … Ties 12 At DAL: Dallas 18 wins (57 goals) … LA 9 wins (49 goals) … Ties 7

Referees

Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant Referees: Brian Poeschel, Danny Thornberry

Fourth Official: Marcos Deoliveira

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Kevin Terry, Jr.