Report: Landon Donovan considering running for US Soccer president

Could Landon Donovan be moving into an entirely new realm in American soccer, leading US Soccer?

It's possible, according to a report on Wednesday from SI.com's Grant Wahl. The report says Donovan is "seriously considering" running for president of US Soccer in the next election, after being asked to consider running for the position by "a number of respected figures."

Current US Soccer president Sunil Gulati has served in the role since 2006 and when asked if he would resign from the post in the wake of the US national team failing last week to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, said he would not but that he would consider if he'll run for another term as president "in the coming weeks." Gulati's term will end in February 2018, and nominations for US Soccer candidates are due on December 12. Wahl also reported Wednesday that Boston lawyer Steve Gans had received the required three letters of nomination that he needs to be an official candidate in the election.