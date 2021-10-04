LA Galaxy unveil MLS legend Landon Donovan's statue

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Landon Donovan made an indelible mark on Major League Soccer, and specifically the LA Galaxy, during his remarkable career.

And on Sunday, the club honored the legend, unveiling the Landon Donovan Statue in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park before the latest edition of El Trafico.

The club also inducted Donovan into the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor and unveiled a Donovan mural at Bonita Street Elementary School.

Advertising

Former Galaxy teammates and MLS Commissioner Don Garber were among those on the dais for the hour-long ceremony. 

“Every time I came here, I tried to give more than I was taking, I tried to give everything to this club because that’s what I wanted to do, I was appreciative and grateful that I had this opportunity,” Donovan said. “I hope you guys felt that. I always wanted to give more than I took.”

Landon Donovan during ceremony

Inside Dignity Health Sports Park, Donovan was serenaded by the club's supporters and he addressed the crowd after joining the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor.

LA Galaxy Landon Donovan

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1
Battle for Los Angeles: Whose playoff dreams will sink or swim after El Trafico?
"I believe in this club": Chicharito backs LA Galaxy before latest El Trafico

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC officially launch new crest, announce week of celebrations

Chicago Fire FC officially launch new crest, announce week of celebrations
LA Galaxy unveil MLS legend Landon Donovan's statue

LA Galaxy unveil MLS legend Landon Donovan's statue
“I’m actually speechless”: Seattle Sounders hail Joao Paulo golazo vs. Colorado Rapids

“I’m actually speechless”: Seattle Sounders hail Joao Paulo golazo vs. Colorado Rapids
Daryl Dike rises for Orlando City, Vancouver find some fun & more from Week 29
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Daryl Dike rises for Orlando City, Vancouver find some fun & more from Week 29
Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, Colorado Rapids 0

Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, Colorado Rapids 0
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1
More News
Video
Video
Put the team on your back! Individual efforts shine in Week 29 - Goal of the Week
1:55

Put the team on your back! Individual efforts shine in Week 29 - Goal of the Week
Breaking down ALL the top moments from MLS Week 29
4:04

Breaking down ALL the top moments from MLS Week 29
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. COL | October 3, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. COL | October 3, 2021
Watch EVERY MLS goal from Week 29! Brian White heroics, João Paulo stunner & more
17:08

Watch EVERY MLS goal from Week 29! Brian White heroics, João Paulo stunner & more
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.