LA Galaxy unveil MLS legend Landon Donovan's statue

Landon Donovan made an indelible mark on Major League Soccer, and specifically the LA Galaxy, during his remarkable career.
And on Sunday, the club honored the legend, unveiling the Landon Donovan Statue in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park before the latest edition of El Trafico.
The club also inducted Donovan into the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor and unveiled a Donovan mural at Bonita Street Elementary School.
Former Galaxy teammates and MLS Commissioner Don Garber were among those on the dais for the hour-long ceremony.
“Every time I came here, I tried to give more than I was taking, I tried to give everything to this club because that’s what I wanted to do, I was appreciative and grateful that I had this opportunity,” Donovan said. “I hope you guys felt that. I always wanted to give more than I took.”
Inside Dignity Health Sports Park, Donovan was serenaded by the club's supporters and he addressed the crowd after joining the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor.