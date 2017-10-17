Jason Hernandez for Toronto FC, 2017
Soccer internet, actually good, helps Jason Hernandez get supplies to PR

October 17, 20174:41PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

As Puerto Rico continues to struggle in the wake of Hurricane Maria, you may have come across this social media plea from Toronto FC defender Jason Hernandez. The MLS vet and New York-area native struggled, he said, to send a much-needed generator to family on the island:

There's a good news update! Hernandez told me he was able, through the many ensuing offers of help, to get the supplies to his family after all. Sometimes, social media is good, and humans are often essentially good at their core. Go figure! Hug your loved ones today.

