WATCH: Trinidad & Tobago stun US with two first-half goals in key qualifier

Just when you thought nothing else could go wrong on the US national team's long, winding quest to reach the 2018 World Cup ... Bruce Arena's squad hit yet another speedbump, this time in their final CONCACAF Hexagonal qualifier, at Trinidad & Tobago.

The Soca Warriors are in last place in the Hex, already eliminated from contention, and all the USMNT need on Tuesday night is a draw to advance as the third-place finishers. But the US turned in one of their most underwhelming 45-minute performances of the entire cycle in the first half, falling behind 2-0.

First Omar Gonzalez scored an own goal with a fluky mishit of a cross from the right flank, the ball looping over Tim Howard and into the net:

Then Alvin Jones, brother of the Seattle Sounders' Joevin Jones and a former Minnesota United trialist, uncorked an absolute missile from long distance that fooled Howard badly, doubling T&T's lead and putting the USMNT in a deep hole.

The US can still hang on to third place even with a loss if neither Panama nor Honduras, who are playing already-qualified Costa Rica and Mexico, respectively, win their games on Tuesday. But their woeful start in Trinidad sets up a nervy night for them and their fans.