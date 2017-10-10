Harrison helps England U-21s to UEFA qualifying victory over Andorra

New York City FC winger Jack Harrison made his first start and went 70 minutes to help the England U-21 national team stay undefeated in its qualifying bid for the UEFA Under 21 Championships with a 1-0 away win at Andorra on Tuesday.

Harrison started on the right in England's 4-3-3 formation, which eventually took the lead through Tom Davies' 52nd-minute strike. That helped England remain top of their group after earning 10 points in four matches, ahead of rival Scotland.

Harrison also appeared late on during England's 3-1 home victory over rival Scotland on Friday.