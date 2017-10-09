ExtraTime Radio: USA breakdown + season wrap for eliminated teams

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: What a weekend it was as the US national team stepped up against Panama in their biggest moment in years, and the New York Red Bulls locked down the last of the Eastern Conference playoff spots. It was all a little too much for Andrew so he takes a breath as David, Matt, and Ben guide you through it all. What did the USA learn from their demolition of Panama? What changes do you expect in Trinidad? What positions are up for battle? In the second segment the guys investigate whether a Daniel Royer fueled Red Bulls side can threaten the top of the east, and then they both lay to rest and give hope to every MLS squad that has fallen by the wayside. Which of the 8 has disappointed the most? Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

What a weekend it was as the US national team stepped up against Panama on Friday night in their biggest moment in years, and the New York Red Bulls locked down the last of the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

It was all a little too much for Andrew so he takes a breath as David, Matt and Ben guide you through it all. What did the USA learn from their demolition of Panama? What changes do you expect in Trinidad? What positions are up for battle?

In the second segment the guys investigate whether a Daniel Royer fueled Red Bulls side can threaten the top of the East, and then they both lay to rest and give hope to every MLS squad that has fallen by the wayside. Which of the eight has disappointed the most? Which fan base has the most hope to get them through the winter?

In the mailbag the guys discuss Michael Bradley's passing and Mike Petke vs. Jesse Marsch among other topics.

Complete preview of Tuesday's qualifier (6:12)

Eliminated teams season wrap + offseason preview

New England & Orlando (25:31)

Philadelphia (31:17)

Montreal (35:13)

D.C. United (36:43)

LA Galaxy (39:23)

Colorado (41:50)

Minnesota United (43:23)

Subscribe to ExtraTime Radio to listen to the podcast twice a week. "Like" ExtraTime Live's page, so you never miss a show on Facebook Live!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE