MLSers Davies, Carleton among Guardian's top 60 prospects born in 2000

Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies and Atlanta United forward Andrew Carleton have been named among the Guardian's 60 top football prospects born in the year 2000.

American youth international Timothy Weah, son of George Weah and a current player in Paris St. Germain's youth academy, also made the cut.

Both Carleton and Weah are currently with the US U-17 national team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Davies is arguably the most obvious choice for the honor, following his breakout performance for the Canada national team at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

"At just 16, Alphonso Davies has achieved some remarkable things at senior level," the Guardian says. "In July he became the youngest player to score at the Gold Cup at 16 years, eight months and five days old. The hard-working, delightfully technical and scarily fast Canadian was also named the Best Young Player at the tournament, where he picked up the Golden Boot for his three goals."

Carleton, meanwhile, has yet to make his international debut and has played just one first-team match for Atlanta. But the Georgia native continues to be a force on the youth level. He scored the final goal for the US U-17s in a 3-0 victory over host India to open their World Cup on Friday.

"Carleton models his attacking, positive game on his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, and scored 20 goals in 32 games for the USA under-17s," the Guardian writes. "He is also keen to show that the US can produce world-class players without help from Europe."