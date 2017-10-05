Report: Orlando City, Kaká negotiating star's return in 2018

Orlando City star Kaká may be out of contract after this season, but he may yet remain with the team in 2018.

The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported on Thursday that OCSC owner Alex Leitao says the team and Brazilian star are in talks for him to stay in Central Florida.

“Yeah, he talked to me and expressed his desire to play another year,” Leitão is quoted as saying in DelGallo's report. “We gave him an offer and now he’s with his family...I think he’s thinking about the offer we gave him and we’re just waiting for a response. So, we’re in negotiations.”

The 35-year-old, in his third season with the Lions, has 24 goals and 22 assists in 74 MLS regular season appearances, including six goals and five assists in 22 regular season games this year.

