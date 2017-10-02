How the USMNT can secure a top-three finish in the Hexagonal

There is no getting around it: The US national team are in a tricky spot heading into their final two World Cup qualifiers.
A Sept. 1 loss to Costa Rica and a draw at Honduras four days later left the Americans in fourth in the CONCACAF Hexagonal standings, one point behind Panama – whom they face on Friday (7:30 pm ET; ESPN2, Univision, UDN) – for the region’s third and final automatic World Cup place:
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Mexico - x
|18
|5
|0
|3
|11
|3
|+8
|Costa Rica
|15
|4
|1
|3
|12
|5
|+7
|Panama
|10
|2
|2
|4
|7
|5
|+2
|United States
|9
|2
|3
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|Honduras
|9
|2
|3
|3
|9
|16
|-7
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|1
|7
|0
|4
|15
|-11
A fourth-place finish and the attendant intercontinental World Cup playoff against Australia or Syria is a real possibility. A fifth-place finish and missing Russia entirely is less likely, but still feasible.
Of course, the US do have several paths to finishing in the top-three. Here are the scenarios in which they'd clinch a spot in Russia following their final Hex matches against Panama and then at Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10:
US win both remaining matches
If the US defeat Panama and Trinidad & Tobago, they’ll finish in the top-three of the Hex if:
- Honduras lose/draw one of their remaining matches at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10
OR…
- Honduras win at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10, but don’t catch the US in goal difference (HON GD: -7; US GD: +1)
OR…
- Costa Rica lose vs. Honduras on Oct. 5 and at Panama on Oct. 10
US win vs. Panama, draw at Trinidad & Tobago
If the US win vs. Panama and draw at Trinidad & Tobago, they’ll finish in the top-three of the Hex if:
- Honduras earn fewer than four points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10 or win but fail to catch the US on goal difference (PAN GD: +2; US GD: +1)
OR…
- Honduras earn four points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10 but don’t catch the US in goal difference
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10 or win but fail to catch the US on goal difference (PAN GD: +2; US GD: +1)
US draw vs. Panama, win at Trinidad & Tobago
If the US draw vs. Panama and win at Trinidad & Tobago, they’ll finish in the top-three of the Hex if:
- Honduras earn fewer than four points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10
OR…
- Honduras earn four points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10 but don’t catch the US in goal difference
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10
US win vs. Panama, lose at Trinidad & Tobago
If the US beat Panama and lose at Trinidad & Tobago, they’ll finish in the top-three of the Hex if:
- Honduras earn fewer than three points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10
OR…
- Honduras earn three points at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10 but don’t catch the US in goal difference
- AND…
- Panama lose/draw vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 10
US draw both matches
If the US draw both Panama and Trinidad & Tobago, they’ll finish in the top-three of the Hex if:
- Honduras earn two points or fewer at Costa Rica on Oct. 5 and vs. Mexico on Oct. 10
- AND…
- Panama lose their final match and don't pass the US in goals scored
The US cannot finish in the top-three if they lose vs. Panama, draw vs. Panama but lose at Trinidad & Tobago, or if they lose both matches.