Here's where your team stands in the playoff picture heading into Week 32

Whitecaps FC became the first West side to book their place in the postseason, thanks to their Week 30 road win over Sporting KC. It'll be their third trip to the playoffs in the past four seasons. However, they were unable to extend their lead at the top of the West when a shorthanded lineup fell in a resounding 3-0 loss against the New York Red Bulls. The result means they missed a chance at a Knockout Round bye, though a win next week at home against San Jose would still be enough to guarantee a top-two finish in the West.