Here's where your team stands in the playoff picture heading into Week 32

We're in the home stretch of the 2017 MLS regular season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Here's where your team stands in the race for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs:
RELATED: Seedings & Playoff Bracket if the playoffs started today ...
Eastern Conference
|
|1. Toronto FC
|19W-5L-8D | 65 points | +36
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. MTL, Oct 22 at ATL
|The Reds' 4-2 win over RBNY on Sept. 30 clinched the 2017 Supporters' Shield, the first in club history and the first for a Canadian MLS side. It also assured them of the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs bracket and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including MLS Cup, should they reach that stage for a second straight season.
|
|2. New York City FC
|16W-8L-8D | 56 points | +14 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at NE, Oct 22 vs. CLB
|NYCFC earned a hard-fought draw in Bridgeview in Week 30, and with Atlanta losing 3-2 to Minnesota last Tuesday, the Cityzens are guaranteed to enter Week 32 at No. 2. And with the Supporters' Shield now securely in Toronto, Patrick Vieira's team are simply looking to hold on to that No. 2 position which would afford them a Knockout Round bye.
|
|3. Atlanta United
|15W-9L-8D | 53 points | +30 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at NY, Oct 22 vs. TOR
|The Five Stripes had the look of a team that could battle NYCFC for the No. 2 seed and a Knockout Round bye. However, a Week 30 draw against New England, coupled with last Tuesday's stunning home loss to Minnesota, their first at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, blew their big chance to vault past NYCFC. They still have a shot, but their final two matches against playoff-chasing RBNY and record-hungry Toronto FC won't be easy.
|
|4. Chicago Fire
|15W-10L-7D | 52 points | +16 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. PHI, Oct 22 at HOU
|A win in Week 30 could have placed Chicago just one point behind NYCFC for second place in the East. Instead, with a draw, they are now four points behind their East counterpoints. Their main objective at this point is likely to secure a home Knockout Round match by staying ahead of surging Columbus Crew SC.
|
|5. Columbus Crew SC
|15W-12L-5D | 50 points | +3 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at ORL, Oct 22 at NYC
|With their 2-0 defeat of D.C. United in Week 30, Crew SC officially booked their spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. It marks the third time in four seasons under Gregg Berhalter and the seventh time in the last 10 years. Now in fifth place, two points behind Chicago and with two games remaining, Crew SC still have a chance to improve their seeding position, but they will need other results to go their way down the stretch.
|
|6. New York Red Bulls
|13W-12L-7D | 46 points | +5 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. ATL, Oct 22 at DC
|The Red Bulls took care of business in Week 31 against a weakened Vancouver Whitecaps side to clinch the sixth and final playoff berth in the East. With six points separating them from the Chicago Fire in 4th place, the Red Bulls are looking at hitting the road for an Eastern Conference Knockout Round match.
|
|7. Montreal Impact
|11W-15L-6D | 39 points | -4 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at TOR, Oct 22 vs. NE
|
The Impact's playoff chase was all but over after Week 30's gut-punch 2-1 loss at Colorado, and the New York Red Bulls' 3-0 win over Vancouver on Oct. 7 officially ended their pursuit.
|
|8. New England Revolution
|11W-15L-6D | 39 points | -10 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. NYC, Oct 22 at MTL
|
Like Montreal, the Revs were hoping for some help from Vancouver after dropping two more points at home with a Week 30 scoreless draw against Atlanta. Their hopes were dashed, however, when the Red Bulls stampeded past the 'Caps on Oct. 7.
|
|9. Philadelphia Union
|10W-13L-9D | 39 points | -1 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at CHI, Oct 22 vs. ORL
|Philadelphia kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 win against the Sounders in Week 30, but the help they needed from Vancouver was nowhere to be found as the Red Bulls sealed Philly's fate with a win on Saturday.
|
|10. Orlando City SC
|10W-13L-9D | 39 points | -13 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. CLB, Oct 22 at PHI
|Orlando's hopes, already slim heading into Week 30, took a huge blow after their home draw vs. Dallas. And they were also mathematically eliminated when the Red Bulls clinched the final available Eastern Conference playoff spot on Oct. 7.
|
|11. D.C. United
|9W-18L-5D | 32 points | -24 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at POR, Oct 22 vs. NY
|D.C. United were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Sept. 27 and will be looking to use the rest of the season to build some momentum towards a big 2018 during which they'll open their new Audi Field home.
Western Conference
|
|1. Vancouver Whitecaps
|15W-11L-6D | 51 points | +2 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. SJ, Oct 22 at POR
|Whitecaps FC became the first West side to book their place in the postseason, thanks to their Week 30 road win over Sporting KC. It'll be their third trip to the playoffs in the past four seasons. However, they were unable to extend their lead at the top of the West when a shorthanded lineup fell in a resounding 3-0 loss against the New York Red Bulls. The result means they missed a chance at a Knockout Round bye, though a win next week at home against San Jose would still be enough to guarantee a top-two finish in the West.
|
|2. Sporting Kansas City
|12W-7L-12D | 48 points | +13 GD
|Remaining Matches (3): Oct 11 at HOU, Oct 15 vs. HOU, Oct 22 at RSL
|SKC missed out on another chance to clinch a playoff berth when they settled for a 1-1 draw in Week 31 at Minnesota. Though still favorites to eventually claim a spot (and now in the No. 2 position in the West thanks to the Minnesota result), a tricky stretch run and the potential absence of star 'keeper Tim Melia mean SKC can't get complacent.
|
|3. Portland Timbers
|13W-11L-8D | 47 points | +5 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. DC, Oct 22 vs. VAN
|The Timbers missed a chance to clinch their playoff spot in Week 30 by losing 2-1 to the Quakes, and they now find themselves back in a Knockout Round spot after Sporting picked up a point in Minnesota on Oct. 7. Unfortunately for PTFC's chances at a bye, Sporting KC still have a game in hand on the Timbers, who finish their schedule with home games against D.C. United and Vancouver.
|
|4. Seattle Sounders
|12W-9L-11D | 47 points | +6 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. DAL, Oct 22 vs. COL
|Seattle failed to clinch a playoff spot in Week 30, losing to the Union 2-0 in Chester. However, with two home games remaining on the schedule, a Knockout Round bye is still within reach.
|
|5. Houston Dynamo
|11W-10L-10D | 43 points | +8 GD
|Remaining Matches (3): Oct 11 vs. SKC, Oct 15 at SKC, Oct 22 vs. CHI
|After dropping valuable points in their two most recent home outings against West bottom-dwellers Colorado and LA, the Dynamo reversed the trend in Week 30 with a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Minnesota. The three points give them some breathing room before two difficult matches coming up against Sporting Kansas City. The job is far from done, though, as FC Dallas are now tied with them on points with Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes just one point behind.
|
|6. FC Dallas
|10W-9L-13D | 43 points | 0 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at SEA, Oct 22 vs. LA
|FC Dallas missed a big opportunity to jump in the Western Conference standings when they went to the already-eliminated Colorado Rapids in Week 31 and came away with only a draw. They now sit in the 6th and final playoff spot, tied on points with the Houston Dynamo. But with Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes just one point behind, Dallas are in a precarious position.
|
|7. Real Salt Lake
|12W-14L-6D | 42 points | -6 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at COL, Oct 22 vs. SKC
|Kyle Beckerman's dramatic 95th-minute equalizer earned 10-man RSL a 1-1 road draw at the LA Galaxy in Week 30, a result which reverberated across the tight Western Conference playoff race. The point for RSL kept them a nose ahead of San Jose, but FC Dallas used their game in hand during the international break to jump one point ahead and into sixth place, the final playoff spot. Given how tight the grouping around the playoff line is in the West, a rivalry match win in Colorado is likely a must-have on Oct. 15.
|
|8. San Jose Earthquakes
|12W-14L-6D | 42 points | -22 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at VAN, Oct 22 vs. MIN
|The Earthquakes picked up a vital 2-1 home win over Portland in Week 30 to keep pace with FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake, who are fighting for the sixth and final playoff spot. A spot as high as fifth place, currently occupied by the Houston Dynamo, is also still within reach. San Jose hope they can survive a Week 32 trip to Vancouver and get some other favorable results in order to enter that final home match against Minnesota with something to play for on Decision Day.
|
|9. Minnesota United
|10W-16L-6D | 36 points | -19 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 at LA, Oct 22 at SJ
|The Loons' season is done as of Oct. 7, when a home draw to Sporting Kansas City combined with an FC Dallas draw mathematically doomed Minnesota's playoff chances. They've gone 4W-2L-2D in their last eight games but it just wasn't enough to make up the deficit in the standings.
|
|10. Colorado Rapids
|8W-18L-6D | 30 points | -18 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. RSL, Oct 22 at SEA
|A Sept. 27 loss in Dallas officially ruled the Rapids out of playoff contention. But they can now revel in their role of playoff spoilers, playing FC Dallas to a draw in Week 31 and next welcoming rivals and playoff chasers Real Salt Lake for a visit to Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
|
|11. LA Galaxy
|7W-17L-8D | 29 points | -21 GD
|Remaining Matches (2): Oct 15 vs. MIN, Oct 22 at DAL
|The Galaxy were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Sept. 27 and are now hoping to avoid finishing with the worst record in the league, a development few saw coming in 2017.