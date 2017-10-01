Arena names squad tasked with getting the USA to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

US men's national team coach Bruce Arena has called up the 26 players who will have the massive task of booking the nation's ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Only two matches remain in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the USA: Oct. 6 vs. Panama (in Orlando) and Oct. 10 in Trinidad & Tobago. The USMNT currently sit in 4th place in the CONCACAF standings, which would guarantee them a playoff against the 5th-place finisher from the Asian qualifying. Only the top three finishers in CONCACAF earn automatic berths to the World Cup.

"It's a roster we've selected that we believe will give us success in these next two games. We have a pretty balanced roster with experienced players," Arena said in a US Soccer statement. "The players always give the commitment, that's never an issue. The issue is whether we get the results we need, and I think we're positioned to do that. I think if it comes down to where we need four or six points in our last two games, I think that's fine and we'll get it done."

Of the 26 players called up, 18 hail from MLS. Six of the eight players based in Europe and Mexico have also played in MLS.

As Arena himself previously hinted, there are few surprises on the roster except for a couple of names who hadn't been summoned to recent camps. Sporting Kansas City's Benny Feilhaber returns to the squad for the first time since February, bringing with him his creative playmaking abilities. He joins the LA Galaxy's Gyasi Zardes, who is listed as a midfielder despite playing at right back for the Galaxy in their latest stretch of league matches. Zardes was subbed out in the 33rd minute of Saturday night's match against Real Salt Lake due to an apparent injury.

The full roster follows below:

USMNT Roster (Oct. '17 World Cup Qualifiers)

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)