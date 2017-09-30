Jozy Altidore could return for Toronto FC against Red Bulls on Saturday

TORONTO – Sebastian Giovinco is still out, but the other half of Toronto FC’s fearsome forward duo could return to the field this weekend.

Jozy Altidore, who has missed the club's last three matches with a hamstring issue, is back in full training and fit ahead of Saturday's match at BMO Field that could see TFC clinch the Supporters’ Shield against the New York Red Bulls (7 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

“I love to play; sitting on the sidelines sucks,” Altidore said on Wednesday after training. “I'm excited to get back out there and get some minutes on Saturday.”

Altidore last saw action in TFC’s 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sept. 9 when he netted a brace before coming off in the 65th minute for Tosaint Ricketts.

Toronto manager Greg Vanney was reticent to reveal his plans for Altidore ahead of Saturday’s contest, playing coy with the media on Friday.

“[Jozy] is available for selection, yes,” he said. “We'll choose accordingly... you can draw your own conclusions.”

It was, however, announced on Friday that Giovinco, the other half of the twosome, will not be available as he continues his return from a quad strain that surfaced against San Jose.

With a spot in the postseason secured and the playoffs fast approaching, Altidore saw the brief respite from the wear and tear of the season as a positive moving into the business end of the campaign.

“I wouldn't call it rest, but you get a few days, a few games where you don't have to travel. Those things help,” said Altidore. “It doesn't mean anything if we don't come back, really assert ourselves, and show again why everybody talks so much about our team.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. We can't rest on our laurels. There are some big games to play and we need to make sure that we approach [them] with the right attitude.”

Toronto's season has verged on the historic, but with last year's MLS Cup final disappointment still reverberating, the question of whether the regular season matters without that trophy at the end of the year hangs in the air.

“I don't think any player will tell you that they had a happy season if they got to the finals every year and lost,” said Altidore. “We want to get to the final again, do what we can there, and try to win a trophy. I'd be lying to you if I said anything different. That's the goal every year.

“I came here to win,” he continued. “This is the reason I was brought to Toronto, to help transform a franchise. It was a project that I don't think many players get offered in their career. That's how I'm motivated. Until the project is completed I come in every day with same attitude as the first day I landed here: to win. I don't like to leave something undone. Michael [Bradley], Sebastian; everybody that has come here are the same.”