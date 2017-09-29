Where do Atlanta rank among top expansion teams in North American sports?

Atlanta United officially clinched their playoff berth on Wednesday, becoming the third expansion team in MLS history and the first since Seattle in 2009 to advance to the postseason.

The achievement wasn’t exactly a surprise – Atlanta spent heavily on their roster, and have been near or above the playoff line for the entire season. Once mid-August rolled around, it would’ve been more of a shock if the Five Stripes missed the playoffs than if they qualified.

While there wasn’t much suspense involved, Atlanta clinching a playoff berth was a necessary step for them to get into the “best expansion team ever” discussion. That space has long been occupied by those 2009 Seattle Sounders and the 1998 Chicago Fire teams, the latter which remarkably pulled off the MLS Cup/US Open Cup double in their inaugural season.

Atlanta have missed the boat on the possibility of winning two trophies. For them, it’s now MLS Cup or bust. That’d put them in the discussion with the Fire for greatest MLS expansion team of all-time and would leave them well ahead of those 2009 Sounders, who they’ve probably already passed in the pantheon of greatest-ever inaugural MLS campaigns.

Even if they fall in their opening round of the playoffs, Atlanta are already among the greatest expansion teams in North American sports history. The 1966-67 Chicago Bulls are the only NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL expansion team to ever make the playoffs, and they were bounced in the first round after compiling a 33-48 regular season record. That’s not exactly at the level of Atlanta, who need just four points in their final four games to tie the 1998 Fire as the expansion team with the most points in MLS history.

Best expansion teams by league

MLS

Team: Chicago Fire

Season: 1998

Record: 20-12 (2-2 in shootouts), MLS Cup and US Open Cup champions

NFL

Team: Carolina Panthers

Season: 1995

Record: 7-9

NBA

Team: Chicago Bulls

Season: 1966-67

Record: 33-48

MLB

Team: California Angels

Season: 1961

Record: 70-91

NHL

Team: Florida Panthers

Season: 1993-94

Record: 33-34-17