Belmont Park

Report: NYCFC submit proposal at Belmont as part of ongoing stadium efforts

September 29, 20176:51PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

New York City FC are reportedly making moves in their quest to build their own stadium.

Multiple reports, including from The New York Times' Andrew Das, reported this week that NYCFC would submit a formal proposal to build a stadium at Belmont Park before the required deadline. However, Belmont Park, located adjacent to the New York City limits, is reportedly one of several potential sites the club is examining for a new stadium.

For more information on the stadium quest, check out Das' report at The New York Times.

Topics: 
Stadium

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Help us Kick Childhood Cancer!

Join the fight against childhood cancer by bidding on a David Villa game-worn, autographed jersey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Children's Oncology Group, whose mission is to find better cures for childhood and adolescent cancer.