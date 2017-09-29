Report: NYCFC submit proposal at Belmont as part of ongoing stadium efforts

New York City FC are reportedly making moves in their quest to build their own stadium.

Multiple reports, including from The New York Times' Andrew Das, reported this week that NYCFC would submit a formal proposal to build a stadium at Belmont Park before the required deadline. However, Belmont Park, located adjacent to the New York City limits, is reportedly one of several potential sites the club is examining for a new stadium.

#NYCFC place bid proposal at Belmont Park ahead of Thursday 2PM deadline-Harlem River & Willets Pt sites also in serious contention #MLS — Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) September 28, 2017

