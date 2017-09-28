Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls
2017 MLS Match Preview
BMO Field – Toronto
Saturday, September 30 – 7 p.m. ET
WATCH : MLS LIVE
A rested – and possibly restored – Toronto FC return to BMO Field after a week of surprising defeats, first to rival Montreal and then out-of-contention New England. Looking to put those in the rearview, and actively claim the club's first Supporters' Shield trophy, they'll take on the New York Red Bulls, a side seeking a (moral) victory of their own, considering they're now winless since August 12.
While Toronto might well see Jozy Altidore, if not Sebastian Giovinco return to action after minor knocks, the Red Bulls have had their pieces slot back into place (notably Daniel Royer) with a new 3-4-3 formation creating solid chances they've been unable to consistently finish. Keep an eye on Gonzalo Veron, who's managed to find a niche as a sparkplug off the bench – and penalty-maker extraordinaire.
Toronto FC
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: None
- Int’l Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT: M - Benoit Cheyrou (calf tear); D - Nick Hagglund (left MCL sprain); QUESTIONABLE: F - Jozy Altidore (lower body tightness), F - Sebastian Giovinco (lower body tightness)
Projected Starting XI
(3-6-1; right-to-left)
GK: Alex Bono – Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga – Steven Beitashour, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez, Armando, Cooper, Justin Morrow – Tosaint Ricketts
Notes: Toronto’s 5-3 loss to Montreal last weekend snapped a 15-match home unbeaten streak in league play. They have not lost back-to-back home games in regular-season play since Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2014.
New York Red Bulls
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: D Sal Zizzo, D Kemar Lawrence, F Bradley Wright-Phillips, M Sacha Kljestan
- Int’l Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT: D Gideon Baah (broken leg), M Mike Grella (knee surgery), D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis)
Projected Starting XI
(3-4-3; left-to-right)
GK: Luis Robles — Fidel Escobar, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo — Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sean Davis, Kemar Lawrence — Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alex Muyl
Notes: Tyler Adams scored the first two goals of his MLS career on Wednesday night. This year, the Red Bulls average 1.6 goals per 90 minutes played with Adams on the field, and 1.1 goals without him on the field (1,814 minutes with vs. 1,082 minutes without).
All-Time Series
- Overall: The Red Bulls lead, 13-7-7, with a 52-29 (+23) goal differential.
- At TOR: TFC hold a 5-3-5 advantage, with a 19-17 scoring advantage.
Referees
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Gianni Facchini
Fourth Official: Geoff Gamble
Video Assistant Referee: Yusri Rudolf