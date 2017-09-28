Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 MLS Match Preview

BMO Field – Toronto

Saturday, September 30 – 7 p.m. ET

WATCH : MLS LIVE

A rested – and possibly restored – Toronto FC return to BMO Field after a week of surprising defeats, first to rival Montreal and then out-of-contention New England. Looking to put those in the rearview, and actively claim the club's first Supporters' Shield trophy, they'll take on the New York Red Bulls, a side seeking a (moral) victory of their own, considering they're now winless since August 12.

While Toronto might well see Jozy Altidore, if not Sebastian Giovinco return to action after minor knocks, the Red Bulls have had their pieces slot back into place (notably Daniel Royer) with a new 3-4-3 formation creating solid chances they've been unable to consistently finish. Keep an eye on Gonzalo Veron, who's managed to find a niche as a sparkplug off the bench – and penalty-maker extraordinaire.

Toronto FC

Suspended : None

: None Suspended after next caution: None

None Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT: M - Benoit Cheyrou (calf tear); D - Nick Hagglund (left MCL sprain); QUESTIONABLE: F - Jozy Altidore (lower body tightness), F - Sebastian Giovinco (lower body tightness)

Projected Starting XI

(3-6-1; right-to-left)

GK: Alex Bono – Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga – Steven Beitashour, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez, Armando, Cooper, Justin Morrow – Tosaint Ricketts

Notes: Toronto’s 5-3 loss to Montreal last weekend snapped a 15-match home unbeaten streak in league play. They have not lost back-to-back home games in regular-season play since Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2014.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended : None

: None Suspended after next caution: D Sal Zizzo, D Kemar Lawrence, F Bradley Wright-Phillips, M Sacha Kljestan

D Sal Zizzo, D Kemar Lawrence, F Bradley Wright-Phillips, M Sacha Kljestan Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT: D Gideon Baah (broken leg), M Mike Grella (knee surgery), D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis)

Projected Starting XI

(3-4-3; left-to-right)

GK: Luis Robles — Fidel Escobar, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo — Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sean Davis, Kemar Lawrence — Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alex Muyl

Notes: Tyler Adams scored the first two goals of his MLS career on Wednesday night. This year, the Red Bulls average 1.6 goals per 90 minutes played with Adams on the field, and 1.1 goals without him on the field (1,814 minutes with vs. 1,082 minutes without).

All-Time Series

Overall: The Red Bulls lead, 13-7-7, with a 52-29 (+23) goal differential.

The Red Bulls lead, 13-7-7, with a 52-29 (+23) goal differential. At TOR: TFC hold a 5-3-5 advantage, with a 19-17 scoring advantage.

Referees

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Geoff Gamble

Video Assistant Referee: Yusri Rudolf