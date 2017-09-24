Frank Lampard weighs in: "Class" performance from Patrick Mullins

Even though Patrick Mullins' historic four-goal performance for D.C. United came in the wee Sunday morning hours UK time, Chelsea legend and Mullins' former New York City FC teammate Frank Lampard weighed in on a "class" striking display.

Lampard and Mullins were teammates for most of Lampard's two MLS seasons in the Bronx. In that stretch, Mullins scored six goals in 24 appearances during the 2015 campaign, but struggled in 2016 before his eventual mid-season move to D.C.

That pattern had somewhat repeated in Washington. Following last year's midseason move, Mullins scored eight times in 14 appearances for United before the end of the season. But until Saturday, he hadn't found the net in 15 previous appearances in 2017.

That's all a memory now, as his 31-minute outburst has already vaulted him to second on the Black-and-Red's 2017 scoring list, one behind Luciano Acosta. It also put him in the MLS history books: