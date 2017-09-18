MLS Team of the Week (Wk 28): Atlanta land two in top XI after 10-goal week

After running wild for a total of 10 goals in two games, it’s only fitting that a pair of Atlanta United FC attackers headlined the Week 28 MLS Team of the Week.

Forward Josef Martinez led the way after notching consecutive hat tricks in Atlanta’s 7-0 win against New England on Wednesday and 3-3 draw against Orlando on Saturday. He was joined by fellow Five Striper Miguel Almiron, who recorded an assist and created plenty of danger in the two matches.

Further up the Eastern Conference table, Toronto FC placed two players on the weekly XI after their 4-0 win at LA on Saturday night. Midfielder Michael Bradley was immense in central midfield, while attacker Victor Vazquez recorded a goal and an assist for the second straight game.

Out West, Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (1 goal, 1 assist) and center back Justen Glad landed on the list for their performances in RSL’s 2-1 win against the Portland Timbers.

Bench: Sean Johnson (NYC), Jackson Yueill (SJ), Wil Trapp (CLB), Yamil Asad (ATL), Yordy Reyna (VAN), Diego Rubio (SKC), Tosaint Ricketts (TOR)

Coach: Greg Vanney (TOR)