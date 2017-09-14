Montreal Impact sign forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel to a new contract

Forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel is scoring goals for both club and country in 2017 and the Montreal Impact made sure to lock up the 24-year-old to a new contract on Thursday.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal tying him to the Impact for the 2018 and 2019 seasons with an option for 2020.

"Anthony has continued to progress and improve in the last few years with the club, while showing he has the ability to play and score goals at the MLS level," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a club statement. "We look forward to seeing him continue to grow with our club."

Jackson-Hamel, who signed as a Homegrown deal in August 2014, has experienced a breakout season in 2017, scoring a career-high seven goals. He also scored his first goal for Canada against Bermuda in January, made three appearances at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and recently registered a goal and assist against Jamaica in a friendly at BMO Field on September 2.

"I am very happy to continue my career with the Impact and to help the club reach its goals," Jackson-Hamel said in the same club statement. "I am also very happy to be a model for young players from Quebec. It is with great pride that I will continue to sweat in my city's jersey."

Originally from Limoilou, in Quebec City, Jackson-Hamel joined the Impact Academy in 2010, playing for the Under-21s before the team entered the PDL and evolved into the Under-23 side.

Despite his success this year, Jackson-Hamel is still attempting to win a starter's role, featuring in the starting XI for six matches this season with Italian veteran Matteo Mancosu (18 starts) seeing the bulk of the action.