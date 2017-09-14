Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

Saturday, September 16 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Nine points separate New York City FC from the top spot in the Supporters' Shield race, and time for them to make up that ground is running out. That's why picking up maximum points is imperative, especially this weekend when taking on the lowly Colorado Rapids.

A shorthanded New York City side suffered a rare 1-0 home loss to the Portland Timbers a week ago, but the Eastern Conference club could have some first-choice players back at Dick's Sporting Goods Park as it attempts to bounce back from that result.

The Rapids, meanwhile, are coming off a surprising 1-0 road win over the Houston Dynamo thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Dominique Badji. Colorado's playoffs chances are still essentially nonexistent, but the players will want to continue to make an impression ahead of the 2018 campaign while also helping the team play the role of spoiler once again. This time, however, in front of their home fans.

Colorado Rapids

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE: D – Bobby Burling (foot)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): Tim Howard – Mekeil Williams, Axel Sjoberg, Kortne Ford, Eric Miller – Josh Gatt, Micheal Azira, Jared Watts, Marlon Hairston – Mohammed Saied, Dominique Badji

Notes: The Rapids put an end to their four-game losing slide by defeating the Houston Dynamo 1-0 at BBVA Compass Stadium last week. ... The victory snapped the Rapids’ winless streak after nine games overall, equaling the third-longest in club history and the longest since the club-record 18-game winless run from July 30, 2014-April 4, 2015. ... It was also the first victory on the road for the Rapids this season, putting an end to their away winless streak after 14 games, the second-longest stretch without a win on the road in club history. It also ended a three-game road losing streak.

New York City FC

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D – Ronald Matarrita (foot surgery), M – Miguel Camargo (non-displaced hip fracture), D – Maxime Chanot (hernia surgery), D – Ethan White (gastrocnemius strain), M – Mikey Lopez (midfoot sprain); F – David Villa (adductor irritation), M – Yangel Herrera (sports hernia); QUESTIONABLE: M – Alex Ring (toe injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Sean Johnson – Ben Sweat, Alexander Callens, Frederic Brillant, RJ Allen – Andrea Pirlo, Tommy McNamara – Rodney Wallace, Maximiliano Moralez, Jack Harrison – Sean Okoli

Notes: New York City FC had their five-game undefeated streak put to an end in falling 1-0 to the Portland Timbers at Yankee Stadium last week. ... The five-game undefeated streak matched the club record, which was set twice previously, including May 31-June 29 this season. ... NYCFC also saw their four-game home winning streak put to an end, and that was one game shy of the club record set last June 18-Sept. 1. The defeat also snapped a 10-game home undefeated streak, dating back to May 7, also one game shy of the club record.

All-Time Series

These clubs have met only twice so far, and New York City FC have gone unbeaten in those matches with one win and one draw. The tie, a goalless affair, came in the sides' previous meeting at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in 2015.

Overall: Colorado 0 wins (1 goal), New York City 1 win (5 goals), 1 draw

Colorado 0 wins (1 goal), New York City 1 win (5 goals), 1 draw At Colorado: Colorado 0 wins (0 goals), New York City 0 wins (0 goals), 1 draw

Officials

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Danny Thornberry

4th Official: Younes Marrakchi

VAR: Drew Fischer