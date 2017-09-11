MLS Team of the Week (Week 27): Toronto FC dominate with four picks

We're pretty much in "embarrassment of riches" territory with Toronto FC, aren't we?

After Saturday's 4-0 shellacking of the San Jose Earthquakes widened the Reds' Supporters' Shield lead to a whopping nine points and clinched a postseason berth with more than a month to go in the regular season, it shouldn't come as a surprise that TFC landed four players on the Week 27 MLS Team of the Week.

Forward Jozy Altidore led the way on the strength of his brace and was joined by midfielder Victor Vazquez (one goal, one assist), fullback Steven Beitashour (two assists) and central defender Drew Moor, who helped limit the Quakes to three shots on goal.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United landed two players on the weekly XI after christening Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 shellacking of free-falling FC Dallas on Sunday. Midfielder Miguel Almiron had two assists in the rout, and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez led the backline to the clean sheet in addition to notching his first goal of the year.

On the West side, a late equalizer forced the LA Galaxy to split points with Seattle in Sigi Schmid's return to the CLink – but midfielders Romain Alessandrini and Jonathan dos Santos both made the cut for their solid play, including an assist for each on the Galaxy's lone goal in the 1-1 draw.

Bench: Tim Melia (SKC), Dave Romney (LA), Kortne Ford (COL), Tyler Adams (NY), Stefan Aigner (COL), Yoshi Yotun (ORL), Yordy Reyna (VAN)

Coach: Greg Vanney (TOR)