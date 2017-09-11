Leeds United latest to show alleged interest in Orlando City's Cyle Larin

English League Championship side Leeds United is the latest club to show interest in Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin, according to The Sun on Sunday.

European rumors surrounding the 22-year-old Canada international have only heightened since Orlando acquired Dom Dwyer in a trade from Sporting Kansas City in July. Both players have publicly expressed the desire to form an effective striking partnership, and that appears to be the plan for this season.

Dwyer set up Larin's opener in Orlando's 2-1 away win over D.C. Untied on Saturday night, the Lions' first league win since June. Coach Jason Kreis went so far as putting Brazilian former Ballon d'Or winner Kaká on the bench to allow room for Larin, Dwyer and Giles Barnes to start together. The goal was Larin's 11th of the season, and second with Dwyer as his teammate.

But Leeds would be an intriguing landing spot for Larin, who could be brought in to help one of England's sleeping giants in their bid to return to the English Premier League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Larin could also see himself thrown into a title battle against Canada teammate Junior Hoilett, who plays for Cardiff City. Six matches into the new Championship campaign, first-place Cardiff lead second-place Leeds by two points, with both unbeaten so far in the 2017-18 schedule.