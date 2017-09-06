LAFC sign Argentine forward Rodrigo Pacheco on loan from Lanus

LAFC made an early addition to their inaugural roster on Wednesday, as they announced that they have signed 21-year-old forward Rodrigo Pacheco on loan from Argentine Primera side Club Atletico Lanus.

Pacheco will play the rest of the 2017 season on loan with Orange County SC, LAFC’s USL affiliate.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Rodrigo Pacheco to LAFC,” LAFC GM John Thorrington said in a statement released by the club. “Rodrigo is a striker with great potential and we look forward to closely monitoring his development with Orange County SC.”

Pacheco is LAFC’s first signing since the club announced that they had inked Mexican international Carlos Vela to a Designated Player contract last month. Pacheco will join fellow LAFC signees Carlos Alvarez and Bassey Etim on loan with Orange County SC.

LAFC will begin MLS play next year.