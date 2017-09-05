Power Rankings 2017 - DL image
MLS Power Rankings, Week 26: Updated rankings after light week

September 5, 20171:32PM EDT
Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.

BIGGEST MOVERS: CHI, NE +2 spots | ORL -2 spots

1

 
 

LAST WEEK: 1

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8

Got a bit of a break with Jozy getting more rest than expected, which should be a help as TFC chase history. 

Previous: None | Next: vs. SJ on 9/9

2

 
 

LAST WEEK: 2

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8

Let's all hold our breath and wait to hear how dinged up David Villa is, shall we?

Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 9/6; vs. POR on 9/9

3

 
 

LAST WEEK: 3

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15

Guess who’s sitting on the longest undefeated streak in MLS? If you said Toronto, you’d be close (they took an L in July). The rematch is coming, y’all.

Previous: None | Next: vs. LA on 9/10

4

 
 

LAST WEEK: 4

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9

They’re still top of the West in points per game, but tied for ninth in goals scored. Will their defense hold them up through atough September that will include a cup final? (We’re not betting against Peter Vermes here.)

Previous: None | Next: at NYC on 9/6; at CLB at 9/10

5

 
 

LAST WEEK: 5

HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17

Despite a recent run of form that's seen no wins in four games, fans and the team are likely banking on the opening of their new home to re-inject some life into Atlanta's playoff push.

Previous: None | Next: vs. DAL on 9/10

6

 
 

LAST WEEK: 6

HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14

Left two points on the table by only managing that draw. New York are a safe bet to make the playoffs, but results like this past weekend… that's how you lose homefield advantage come November.

Previous: Drew at DAL, 2-2 | Next: at CHI on 9/9

7

 
 

LAST WEEK: 7

HIGH: 7 | LOW: 21

Every time we look up, Vancouver are … still in the thick of the playoff pack. They’re for real.

Previous: None | Next: vs. RSL on 9/9

8

 
 

LAST WEEK: 10

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21

We want to see more to say they’re officially out of the woods, but the psychological importance of that victory in Montreal (two-and-a-half weeks after they lost there) cannot be understated.

Previous: Won at MTL, 1-0 | Next: vs. NY on 9/9

9

 
 

LAST WEEK: 8

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19

Got some great news with the game on Saturday going off as scheduled. Donate to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey here.

Previous: None | Next: vs. COL on 9/9

10

 
 

LAST WEEK: 9

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14

Needed all the rest they can get this international break. Three of their next four are on the road, and a healthy team would immeasurably improve their chances of landing a top-two seed.

Previous: None | Next: at NYC on 9/9

11

 
 

LAST WEEK: 12

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 12

Only a draw, but BRUH. Dallas might be back.

Previous: Drew vs. NY, 2-2 | Next: at DAL on 9/10

12

 
 

LAST WEEK: 11

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19

Well, at least they won't be losing Jonathan Mensah or Harrison Afful to World Cup duty next summer.

Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 9/10

13

 
 

LAST WEEK: 13

HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22

They’re probably shy this year due to games in hand, but 2018 is looking promising. Gonna be a fun finish.

Previous: None | Next: at VAN on 9/9

14

 
 

LAST WEEK: 14

HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19

That loss is a killer. Winning without Blerim Dzemaili was always going to be a tough task but the loss solidified Chicago's standing and put the Impact even further behind the 8-ball in their chase of Crew SC.

Previous: Lost vs. CHI, 1-0 | Next: at NE on 9/9

15

 
 

LAST WEEK: 15

HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21

Do they have enough gas left to make a push at that sixth spot in the West? Dallas are determined to leave the door open…

Previous: None | Next: at TOR on 9/9

16

 
 

LAST WEEK: 16

HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22

Things are looking grim for the Union, but this weekend’s game at Minnesota is a great chance to keep their faint hopes from fading completely.

Previous: None | Next: at MIN on 9/9

17

 
 

LAST WEEK: 19

HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20

Welp. Kei finally got his hatty, and the D looks sterner that it has all season. To threaten, they’re gonna need to win one on the road.

Previous: Won vs. ORL, 4-0 | Next: vs. MTL on 9/9

18

 
 

LAST WEEK: 17

HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22

Continuing to build back Steve Birnbaum's confidence will be a crucial task for the rest of the season.

Previous: None | Next: vs. ORL on 9/9

19

 
 

LAST WEEK: 20

HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20

So what if it came against the Rapids? The Galaxy's multi-goal win at home provided a desperate squad and supporters with a glimmer of recent-past success. Hopefully, signs of refreshed life for 2018 lie ahead.

Previous: Won vs. COL, 3-0 | Next: at SEA on 9/10

20

 
 

LAST WEEK: 18

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 20

An embarrasing, yet unsurprising, display in New England for a team that doesn't know who they are right now. We'll have to wait until the offseason to have many questions answered.

Previous: Lost at NE, 4-0 | Next: at DC on 9/9

21

 
 

LAST WEEK: 21

HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22

The Loons come back into action soon after a break since this past Aug. 26, when a win over Chicago helped keep them out of the very last slot in this week's rankings.

Previous: None | Next: vs. PHI on 9/9

22

 
 

LAST WEEK: 22

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22

At this point, what’s the downside to experimenting? The Rapids haven’t won since July 4 and are one of two teams still without a road win in 2017.

Previous: Lost at LA, 3-0 | Next: at HOU on 9/9

