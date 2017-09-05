MLS Power Rankings, Week 26: Updated rankings after light week

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: CHI, NE +2 spots | ORL -2 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Let's all hold our breath and wait to hear how dinged up David Villa is, shall we?
Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 9/6; vs. POR on 9/9
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Guess who’s sitting on the longest undefeated streak in MLS? If you said Toronto, you’d be close (they took an L in July). The rematch is coming, y’all.
Previous: None | Next: vs. LA on 9/10
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
They’re still top of the West in points per game, but tied for ninth in goals scored. Will their defense hold them up through atough September that will include a cup final? (We’re not betting against Peter Vermes here.)
Previous: None | Next: at NYC on 9/6; at CLB at 9/10
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Despite a recent run of form that's seen no wins in four games, fans and the team are likely banking on the opening of their new home to re-inject some life into Atlanta's playoff push.
Previous: None | Next: vs. DAL on 9/10
6
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
Left two points on the table by only managing that draw. New York are a safe bet to make the playoffs, but results like this past weekend… that's how you lose homefield advantage come November.
Previous: Drew at DAL, 2-2 | Next: at CHI on 9/9
7
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 21
Every time we look up, Vancouver are … still in the thick of the playoff pack. They’re for real.
Previous: None | Next: vs. RSL on 9/9
8
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
We want to see more to say they’re officially out of the woods, but the psychological importance of that victory in Montreal (two-and-a-half weeks after they lost there) cannot be understated.
Previous: Won at MTL, 1-0 | Next: vs. NY on 9/9
9
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Got some great news with the game on Saturday going off as scheduled. Donate to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey here.
Previous: None | Next: vs. COL on 9/9
10
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
Needed all the rest they can get this international break. Three of their next four are on the road, and a healthy team would immeasurably improve their chances of landing a top-two seed.
Previous: None | Next: at NYC on 9/9
11
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 12
Only a draw, but BRUH. Dallas might be back.
Previous: Drew vs. NY, 2-2 | Next: at DAL on 9/10
12
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Well, at least they won't be losing Jonathan Mensah or Harrison Afful to World Cup duty next summer.
Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 9/10
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
They’re probably shy this year due to games in hand, but 2018 is looking promising. Gonna be a fun finish.
Previous: None | Next: at VAN on 9/9
14
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
That loss is a killer. Winning without Blerim Dzemaili was always going to be a tough task but the loss solidified Chicago's standing and put the Impact even further behind the 8-ball in their chase of Crew SC.
Previous: Lost vs. CHI, 1-0 | Next: at NE on 9/9
15
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Do they have enough gas left to make a push at that sixth spot in the West? Dallas are determined to leave the door open…
Previous: None | Next: at TOR on 9/9
16
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Things are looking grim for the Union, but this weekend’s game at Minnesota is a great chance to keep their faint hopes from fading completely.
Previous: None | Next: at MIN on 9/9
17
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Welp. Kei finally got his hatty, and the D looks sterner that it has all season. To threaten, they’re gonna need to win one on the road.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 4-0 | Next: vs. MTL on 9/9
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Continuing to build back Steve Birnbaum's confidence will be a crucial task for the rest of the season.
Previous: None | Next: vs. ORL on 9/9
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
So what if it came against the Rapids? The Galaxy's multi-goal win at home provided a desperate squad and supporters with a glimmer of recent-past success. Hopefully, signs of refreshed life for 2018 lie ahead.
Previous: Won vs. COL, 3-0 | Next: at SEA on 9/10
20
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 20
An embarrasing, yet unsurprising, display in New England for a team that doesn't know who they are right now. We'll have to wait until the offseason to have many questions answered.
Previous: Lost at NE, 4-0 | Next: at DC on 9/9
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
The Loons come back into action soon after a break since this past Aug. 26, when a win over Chicago helped keep them out of the very last slot in this week's rankings.
Previous: None | Next: vs. PHI on 9/9
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
At this point, what’s the downside to experimenting? The Rapids haven’t won since July 4 and are one of two teams still without a road win in 2017.
Previous: Lost at LA, 3-0 | Next: at HOU on 9/9
Got a bit of a break with Jozy getting more rest than expected, which should be a help as TFC chase history.
Previous: None | Next: vs. SJ on 9/9