MLS Fantasy: Ranking the top 50 players for September

Time is running out fast in the MLS Fantasy season. We’ve got only seven weeks left in the 2017 campaign, meaning you’ve only got seven chances to catch a rival, achieve a new high score or reach the top of your head-to-head league.

To maximize your results, you’ll have to plan for some inevitable bumps in the road. There are plenty of potential pitfalls, and plenty of midweek games. Every remaining round in September is a double game week, so be sure to get your transfers in early and keep an eye out for potential squad rotation. There will be plenty of opportunities for major points this month – make sure you take full advantage.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players for September. This list does not focus on just the upcoming Fantasy round, but tries to consider how desirable players may be to managers over the entire month.

Must-Own Players (1-7)

I don’t like to use the term “must-own” often, but these players all fit the bill. They are clear targets when playing at home and can often be relied upon to generate solid points when on the road. Until this month, no team had more than one player in this category, but with the continued success of Toronto FC and NYCFC, it makes a lot of fantasy sense to double up on their key attackers. This is why Maxi Moralez and Victor Vazquez join David Villa and Sebastian Giovinco as “must-own” players. The only notable loss is Nemanja Nikolic, who dropped off the list due to his concerning rough patch.

The Short List (8-20)

These are the players who can usually be relied upon to score a goal or earn an assist in most home games, but are not always as consistent on the road. There are several new names in this section including Ignacio Piatti, who continues to be a driving force for Montreal. Also of note is Ethan Finlay, who is becoming a key playmaker for Minnesota, and finally-healthy striker Josef Martinez ahead of Atlanta’s huge run of DGWs.

Frequent Point Producers (21-30)

This section is a mashup of players with high floors and high ceilings who can usually be relied upon for 4-5 points a round. With the previously mention DGW run that Atlanta will soon start, Yamil Asad is at the top of this section. The rest of the names have stayed the same, except for Montreal’s new defensive mid Samuel Piette. He replaced Albert Rusnak, who recently moved into the top 20.

Hit or Miss (31-40)

Many of these players are just starting to get back in form (Justin Meram), are on a hot streak (Teal Bunbury), or are a bright spot on a struggling team (CJ Sapong). This is the most difficult range to place players. They’re usually not all that reliable, but do have flashes of greatness. They could be worth a shot during a favorable matchup or if you want a differential play.

Premium Defenders

It’s hard for a defender to make it far up my top 50 list, but several always manage to climb the ranks. Don’t overlook Columbus newcomer Jonathan Mensah, who has overcome a tough start to his MLS career and has put up plenty of big point totals recently. D.C. United are on a bit of a heater, and Kofi Opare could be a player to help grab some unexpected clean sheets. And don’t forget about the goalkeepers, with Brad Guzan potentially set for some great scores thanks to Atlanta’s upcoming DGWs.

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? If you make a well-reasoned case for an addition, adjustment, or removal of a player in the comments, I’ll take a look and consider it for the future.

