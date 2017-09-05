Enter win MLS tickets and more great prizes using the official MLS app

The official MLS app is your best mobile resource for league and club news, highlights, scores and in-depth analysis. Today, we are adding another great benefit: a chance to win cool MLS prizes.

During September, the official MLS app will award two app-exclusive VIP prize packs each week.

Winners will receive a $200 gift certificate to mlsstore.com and a complimentary MLS LIVE subscription for the rest of 2017 and all of 2018. We'll also be giving away pairs of tickets to 2017 regular season MLS matches.

To enter to win, download the free MLS app (or open the already installed app) and then fill out the app-exclusive entry form in the "News & Videos" section. (Must be 18 or older to win. Open to legal residents of United States and Canada, excluding Quebec. Official rules)