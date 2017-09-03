Zambrano: Canada to play friendly vs. El Salvador in US

Here's a quick and interesting tidbit that came out of last night's post-match press scrum in Toronto, after Canada topped Jamaica 2-0 in a friendly. Canada head coach Octavio Zambrano revealed that Les Rouges have an upcoming friendly in the US in October.

"We have a game against El Salvador. I was told today that it has been confirmed," he said. "Houston was the original [location]. I hope that everything is in order in that part of the US for us to [play]. We'll see."

Canada Soccer official said an official announcement is forthcoming, pending final details.