ExtraTime Radio: Complete US-Costa Rica preview + 1v1 w/ Darlington Nagbe

LISTEN: You haven't heard Darlington Nagbe like this before. In a relaxed interview from the USMNT hotel, the Timbers man explains why the middle third is his favorite, why his family comes first and what representing his country means to him. Taylor Twellman joins for the complete US-Costa Rica preview, and Dynamo president Chris Canetti explains what it means to be #HoustonStrong. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

With World Cup Qualifying around the corner, the guys shift to the US national team. Taylor Twellman (ESPN) will be on the call Friday night when the US take on Costa Rica, and he joins the guys to debate some hot topics heading into the game.

Then the guys head to New Jersey to sit down with Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers) in the team hotel to discuss his passion in the game, working with Christian Pulisic, why a European move has to make sense for his family, and more.

In a special segment, the guys check in with Houston Dynamo president Chris Canetti on all the work being done to help Houston recover and rebuild from Hurricane Harvey.

The mailbag begins with some FC Dallas news before shifting to listener texts: What is the future of MLS coaching hires? Is the "Research Baer" gun shy? Which team do the guys dislike most?

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental: Like our page so you'll never miss a show!

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE