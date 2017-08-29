Galaxy's Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos looking ahead to Mexico duty

CARSON, Calif. – The 2017 season hasn’t gone as planned for the LA Galaxy. But for brothers Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos the dream of playing together for club and country is alive and well as they report for duty with the Mexican national team.

Giovani bagged five goals and one assist in the month of May, but since then he’s gone six starts without a goal, dealing with injuries and trying to get back into form. He says the barren run isn’t bothering him, and the time away with El Tri could provide a breath of fresh air.

“It’s part of the game,” he said after Sunday's 3-0 home loss to San Jose. “As a professional, in my career. I never give up. I’m just going to try and give me best and try to help the team get points in the next games and keep working hard. We still have a chance so we have to keep going.”

For Jonathan, the national team call-up also comes as he’s trying to find his form as well. With only a handful of games played with the Galaxy since arriving from Spain's Villarreal in the summer transfer window, he’s just starting to find a rhythm that could result in goals.

Jonathan clanged the crossbar with a shot from distance on Sunday and had what looked to be a goal-bound shot deflect off the back of Gyasi Zardes.

“Well, it's my fourth game,” said Jonathan. “It's true, I may not be in my best form. However, I will arrive at a good rhythm – a rhythm that I can demonstrate and keep on growing as a player with the national team, and happy for the call-up with the national team.”

The Galaxy have struggled mightily in 2017, and there’s been some speculation about Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio’s opinion on his players coming to MLS. Thus far, Osorio's actions suggest that the dos Santos brothers aren’t going to see their opportunities with the national team diminish.

“Honestly, I have not had any contact with him,” said Jonathan. “I suppose when I speak to him soon, I'm sure he will give me his opinion. I know there has been a lot of speculation of what he thought when I arrived here at the Galaxy, but I am happy here. It is true that we are not in the best moment, but we hope to overcome it.”