Kick Off: TFC, Quakes, RSL rout Heineken Rivalry Week | US roster announced

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Bigger Impact: Giovinco brace lifts TFC

Toronto FC won for the fourth straight game on Sunday, opening up a nine-point lead in the Supporters' Shield race with a 3-1 derby triumph at Montreal. Reds star Sebastian Giovinco both opened and closed the scoring, to give himself four goals in their last three matches. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In case you are wondering where Toronto stand in their record chases for most points, most wins and other MLS season standards, we've got you covered. READ MORE

Sounders, Timbers share a pair

Arch rivals Portland and Seattle battled to a 1-1 stalemate at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night. The Timbers can now clinch their first Cascadia Cup crown in five years by defeating Vancouver on MLS closing day. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The Timbers are now 4-1-2 in their last seven, and coach Caleb Porter says his squad is hitting their collective stride just in time for the stretch drive to the postseason. READ MORE

Heineken Rivalry Week routs for Quakes, RSL

San Jose chalked up their first Cali Clasico triumph in Los Angeles since 2012 on Sunday, topping the 10-man Galaxy by a 3-0 count on Sunday night. The result gave the Quakes possession of the final playoff spot in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

On Saturday, Real Salt Lake clinched a Rocky Mountain Cup repeat on the strength of a 4-1 cruise past visiting Colorado. With three wins in their last four games, the Claret and Cobalt have climbed within a point of the playoff line in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Loons take three out of Chicago

Minnesota United pulled off a pair of surprising feats in Saturday's 2-1 victory away to Chicago. Not only did they send the previously hot Fire to a fourth straight defeat, but the expansion side also notched their first away win in league play. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

With the Fire and fans in the Windy City looking for answers, Sam Stejskal says the sudden drought suffered by strike ace Nemanja Nikolic and injuries in defense are the main reasons for their August swoon. READ MORE

Warming Crew SC keep FCD reeling

In a matchup of two teams heading in different directions, Columbus scored a 2-1 triumph over visiting FC Dallas on Saturday night. While Gregg Berhalter's boys have won three of four to reach third place in the East, the visitors are now winless in six and fretting their playoff chances for the first time all season. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Dallas have downplayed the slump thus far, but Alicia Rodriguez writes that it's time to panic now that the team has dropped below the playoff line. READ MORE

D.C. wins third in a row

However, things are looking up for East cellar dwellers D.C. United, who now have their first three-game winning run of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory over New England on Saturday. The Black-and-Red also have run their shutout streak to 296 minutes, their longest since June 2015. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Thanks to the sudden turnaround, D.C. head coach Ben Olsen says postseason hopes are alive in the nation's capital. READ MORE

USMNT Roster: Arena summons 26 for WCQs

United States head coach Bruce Arena has named his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras, with 18 of the 26 players called from MLS. READ MORE

Exports: Wood bags a winner

Believe it or not, but Bobby Wood's Hamburg are one of four perfect teams after two rounds of Bundesliga. On Friday night, the U.S. forward struck the winner as the visitors topped FC Cologne 3-1. WATCH VIDEO

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Luciano Acosta headlines Best Skills of Week 25