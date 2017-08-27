U.S. Soccer lists roster for World Cup Qualifying vs. Costa Rica, Honduras

US men's national team camp starts Mon., Aug. 28 in the run-up to the USMNT's upcoming World Cup Qualifying match on Fri., Sept. 1 at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET, ESPN, UniMás, UDN). The team will also then face Honduras in its World Cup Qualifying run on Tues., Sept. 5 (5:30 pm ET, beIN Sports, NBC Universo).
Head coach Bruce Arena has now officially announced his 26-man squad for the camp, which includes 18 MLS players.
"I think we have a good roster. The decisions are simply based on the fact that we need our best roster possible in order to achieve what we want to achieve here, and that’s to earn points in both games," Arena said in a statement. "I think we’re strong in the goal, up top very strong, and I like our midfield combinations. Our back line has had some injuries over the past month that will hurt us a little bit, but I think if everyone comes into camp healthy, we have good options in our back line and good depth."
Here's the official roster by position, with parentheses noting each player's number of World Cup Qualifying caps, and then goals.
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|WCQ
Caps/Goals
|GK
|Brad Guzan
|Atlanta United FC
|14/0
|GK
|Tim Howard
|Colorado Rapids
|36/0
|GK
|Nick Rimando
|Real Salt Lake
|0/0
|D
|DaMarcus Beasley
|Houston Dynamo
|34/6
|D
|Matt Besler
|Sporting Kansas City
|11/1
|D
|Geoff Cameron
|Stoke City
|22/2
|D
|Omar Gonzalez
|Pachuca
|15/0
|D
|Matt Hedges
|FC Dallas
|0/0
|D
|Eric Lichaj
|Nottingham Forest
|0/0
|D
|Tim Ream
|Fulham
|5/0
|D
|Jorge Villafaña
|Santos Laguna
|3/0
|D
|Graham Zusi
|Sporting Kansas City
|18/3
|M
|Kellyn Acosta
|FC Dallas
|4/0
|M
|Paul Arriola
|D.C. United
|3/1
|M
|Alejandro Bedoya
|Philadelphia Union
|9/0
|M
|Michael Bradley
|Toronto FC
|35/7
|M
|Fabian Johnson
|Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER
|16/1
|M
|Dax McCarty
|Chicago Fire
|0/0
|M
|Darlington Nagbe
|Portland Timbers
|7/0
|M
|Christian Pulisic
|Borussia Dortmund
|9/5
|M
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|0/0
|F
|Jozy Altidore
|Toronto FC
|38/16
|F
|Clint Dempsey
|Seattle Sounders FC
|39/18
|F
|Jordan Morris
|Seattle Sounders FC
|3/0
|F
|Chris Wondolowski
|San Jose Earthquakes
|0/0
|F
|Bobby Wood
|Hamburg/GER
|10/4