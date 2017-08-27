Clint Dempsey for US Men's National Team, 2017
USA Today Sports Images

U.S. Soccer lists roster for World Cup Qualifying vs. Costa Rica, Honduras

August 27, 20175:32PM EDT

US men's national team camp starts Mon., Aug. 28 in the run-up to the USMNT's upcoming World Cup Qualifying match on Fri., Sept. 1 at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET, ESPN, UniMás, UDN). The team will also then face Honduras in its World Cup Qualifying run on Tues., Sept. 5 (5:30 pm ET, beIN Sports, NBC Universo).

Head coach Bruce Arena has now officially announced his 26-man squad for the camp, which includes 18 MLS players.

"I think we have a good roster. The decisions are simply based on the fact that we need our best roster possible in order to achieve what we want to achieve here, and that’s to earn points in both games," Arena said in a statement. "I think we’re strong in the goal, up top very strong, and I like our midfield combinations. Our back line has had some injuries over the past month that will hurt us a little bit, but I think if everyone comes into camp healthy, we have good options in our back line and good depth."

Here's the official roster by position, with parentheses noting each player's number of World Cup Qualifying caps, and then goals.

Pos Player Club WCQ
Caps/Goals
GK Brad Guzan Atlanta United FC 14/0
GK Tim Howard Colorado Rapids 36/0
GK Nick Rimando Real Salt Lake 0/0
D DaMarcus Beasley Houston Dynamo 34/6
D Matt Besler Sporting Kansas City 11/1
D Geoff Cameron Stoke City 22/2
D Omar Gonzalez Pachuca 15/0
D Matt Hedges FC Dallas 0/0
D Eric Lichaj Nottingham Forest 0/0
D Tim Ream Fulham 5/0
D Jorge Villafaña Santos Laguna 3/0
D Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas City 18/3
M Kellyn Acosta FC Dallas 4/0
M Paul Arriola D.C. United 3/1
M Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union 9/0
M Michael Bradley Toronto FC 35/7
M Fabian Johnson Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER 16/1
M Dax McCarty Chicago Fire 0/0
M Darlington Nagbe Portland Timbers 7/0
M Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund 9/5
M Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC 0/0
F Jozy Altidore Toronto FC 38/16
F Clint Dempsey Seattle Sounders FC 39/18
F Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC 3/0
F Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes 0/0
F Bobby Wood Hamburg/GER 10/4