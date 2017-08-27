U.S. Soccer lists roster for World Cup Qualifying vs. Costa Rica, Honduras

US men's national team camp starts Mon., Aug. 28 in the run-up to the USMNT's upcoming World Cup Qualifying match on Fri., Sept. 1 at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET, ESPN, UniMás, UDN). The team will also then face Honduras in its World Cup Qualifying run on Tues., Sept. 5 (5:30 pm ET, beIN Sports, NBC Universo).

Head coach Bruce Arena has now officially announced his 26-man squad for the camp, which includes 18 MLS players.

"I think we have a good roster. The decisions are simply based on the fact that we need our best roster possible in order to achieve what we want to achieve here, and that’s to earn points in both games," Arena said in a statement. "I think we’re strong in the goal, up top very strong, and I like our midfield combinations. Our back line has had some injuries over the past month that will hurt us a little bit, but I think if everyone comes into camp healthy, we have good options in our back line and good depth."

Here's the official roster by position, with parentheses noting each player's number of World Cup Qualifying caps, and then goals.