ExtraTime Radio: Tim Howard on the Hex, Christian Pulisic and new-look MLS

LISTEN: Every point matters for the US national team. Goalkeeper Tim Howard joins the guys to talk Hex pressure, his New Jersey roots and the coach to whom he "owes everything," the brilliance of Christian Pulisic and MLS past, present and future. Plus, all the drama from Heineken Rivalry Week. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

After a week on the ground going coast to coast with Heineken Rivalry Week, Andrew and David turn their attention to the US national team and upcoming Hexagonal matches against Costa Rica and Honduras. To bring some perspective, Tim Howard calls in to help gauge the Americans current situation, celebrate his New Jersey roots and the youth coach to whom he "owes everything," marvel at Christian Pulisic's brilliance and explain how much MLS has changed from a player perspective in 19 years. Plus, the guys take a hard look at Bruce Arena's roster.

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental: Like our page so you'll never miss a show!

Don't worry, though, there's plenty of MLS action to banter about, what with Toronto FC chasing history, New York going full-on blue, Cascadia climbing the Western Conference standings and Chicago and Dallas mashing the panic button. With Ben Baer in the studio, there are plenty of Baerantees to go around, all of which focus on playoff fates (or lackthereof).

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE