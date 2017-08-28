Danladi season, Villa gets the call & more: What you missed in MLS Week 25

Heineken Rivalry Week wrapped up with a bang this weekend as 10 key games unfolded over three days. Here are your crib notes.

Houston weathers the storm

Nothing on any soccer field takes precedence over the deadly catastrophe that struck South Texas as Hurricane Harvey roared ashore, dropping simply unimaginable levels of rain and threatening millions of lives with severe flooding and storm damage. The Houston Dynamo and their NWSL sibling club the Dash both postponed their weekend matches, and are urging soccer fans around the world to chip in anything they can to help those affected:

Stay strong, Houston. We are all in this together. And we will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/1es5RR6MOa — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) August 27, 2017

Looking for ways to help those affected here in Houston?



Visit https://t.co/2v9RRcssjZ or text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to @RedCross. pic.twitter.com/Zsk1nj70xT — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 27, 2017

Hope springs anew

Like so much in life, the race to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs is not won merely by the swift or the strong, but those who can endure to the end (hat tip to Ecclesiastes 9:11) – and several clubs just gave their flagging postseason hopes a boost with key results.

Atlanta United avoided what might've been a costly road loss with a late equalizer at Philadelphia. Columbus Crew SC reeled off two wins in a week to vault up the Eastern Conference standings. Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes produced emphatic victories to fuel their prospects of snagging one of the West’s final spots. And even D.C. United are refusing to rule themselves out, now that they’ve suddenly knit together a three-game winning streak thanks to Luciano Acosta's pretty finish:

Atomic Ant invades Quebec

Lately some have whispered that Sebastian Giovinco has faded a bit from the untouchable form he showed for most of his first 2 1/2 years in MLS. Toronto FC’s Italian dynamo turned that idea into a punchline on Sunday afternoon, netting two golazos as the Reds gleefully inflicted a 3-1 loss on their bitter rivals, the Montreal Impact, at Stade Saputo.

How hyped was the Atomic Ant for this one? Just when Ignacio Piatti gave the hosts some last-gasp hope by cutting the deficit to 2-1 as injury time arrived, Giovinco struck back seconds later to crush them:

It's that hope that kills you



Giovinco takes the air right out of Stade Saputo with a lightning quick response ⚡️⚡️#TFCLive | #MTLvTOR pic.twitter.com/0fegt2esdt — Toronto FC (@torontofc) August 27, 2017

Return of the King

New York City FC had to scratch and claw to escape Red Bull Arena with a draw in Friday night’s heated New York Derby, a hard-won result that nonetheless shrinks NYCFC’s already-faint hopes of catching Toronto in the Supporters’ Shield race. Perhaps their best news of the day arrived first thing in the morning, when David Villa received his first Spanish national team call-up since the 2014 World Cup – a dream come true for El Guaje, who remains the leading scorer in his country’s history.

Spain's all-time top scorer is back in the squad 1159 days after his last game. 🇪🇸



David Villa introduces today's Squawka Suggests. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/j25T3y1E5n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2017

Fire extinguisher

Abu Danladi had to wear the goat’s horns last week after failing to convert several inviting scoring chances in Minnesota United’s gut-punch loss at Seattle last week. The talented rookie turned the tables at Chicago on Saturday, though, netting twice to spearhead a 2-1 upset of the flatlining Fire. It was not only the Loons’ first MLS road win, but their first victory away from home in 25 tries dating back to their final season in the NASL:

That is @MNUFC' first away win since beating FC Edmonton 2-0 on April 10th, 2016. Loons were 0-9-16 (W-D-L) in that stretch. #CHIvMIN — FiftyFiveOne (@FiftyFiveOne) August 27, 2017

Mensah lives

Speaking of redemption – one key, but easily-overlooked, element of Crew SC’s 2-1 defeat of spiraling FC Dallas? A solid outing from defender Jonathan Mensah, capped by a lovely diving header for the winning goal:

The Ghanaian center back, a Designated Player for Columbus, has struggled at times to show his top form since arriving in MLS last year, frustrating some Crew SC fans along the way. If he can find some rhythm down the stretch, it will make Columbus a much stronger contender.

RSL romp, again

The last edition of this column took a bit of stick from some Salt Lake supporters who felt that their team’s midweek thumping of San Jose did not get the praise it deserved. I responded that the Quakes’ major road woes – which ended with a bang on Sunday, by the way, as they picked apart the LA Galaxy – attached a bit of an asterisk to that 4-0 RSL win.

But by George, the Utahns did it again, and this time against their nemeses from Colorado. And yes, I’m more than ready to sing their praises. The Claret and Cobalt have become a blast to watch again lately, harking back to their glory days of diamond-midfield, tiki-taka dominance under Jason Kreis. RSL have scored three or more goals in five of their 10 victories – so whether they make this year’s playoffs or not, make time to watch them soon, especially when they play at their Rio Tinto Stadium home.