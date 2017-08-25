Philadelphia Union players to don custom-made cleats made by children

Cleats come in all colors and designs these days, but the ones that some Philadelphia Union players will use before a game next month will be special.

The Union held an event on Friday in which they unveiled 15 pairs of cleats that were drawn up by 15 children affected by pediatric cancer. The children came out to a Union training session earlier this year and were partnered with the players before designing the cleats on a piece of paper. Troy Cole, also known as Kickasso, then took the illustrations and made the cleats that include cool designs like a Batman logo and a Star Wars TIE Fighter.

Designed by Nick (6 years old), brought to life by @k_obrand, to be worn by @andreblake29 #DOOP pic.twitter.com/Fb6UzICjGo — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 25, 2017

The 15 Philadelphia players that were partnered with the kids will wear the custom-made cleats during warm-ups before the Sept. 23 game against the Chicago Fire. After the match, the players will autograph one cleat while the children autograph the other before swapping boots.

