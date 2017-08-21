Stock Up, Stock Down: How US and Canadian players fared in MLS Week 24

With the next round of international matches fast approaching, a host of MLS players are angling to make a good enough impression to see the field in national team colors.

As such, we're back with another report on which US and Canada hopefuls are earning a ride on the up elevator, and who is tumbling down the depth chart.

US national team

UP

Graham Zusi – While starting right back DeAndre Yedlin recovers from an injury, the Sporting KC vet is making a persuasive lineup case to US boss Bruce Arena. In Saturday's big win over FC Dallas, Zusi rang up a pair of assists from seven key passes. And despite being so busy pushing the attack, he also found time to make eight possession recoveries, including three that forced turnovers in the away end.

Marky Delgado – Yes, the USMNT field is crowded at the Toronto FC glue man's position. Nevertheless, it may be well past time to start a hype train for Delgado. Not only did the midfielder score for the second straight game in TFC's defeat of Chicago, he completed a dozen positive passes in or into the final third. The former US Under-20 international has averaged 1.6 key passes and over 10.7 total defensive stops in the last seven games.

DOWN

Walker Zimmerman – There are several reasons for FC Dallas' sudden slide from the top of the West table, but unexpected defensive problems are perhaps chief among them. The usually productive Zimmerman sank to a new low, managing just one measly recovery play out near the sideline in Saturday's loss to Sporting KC. The Toros have conceded nine times in his 323 minutes of play since returning from injury, and he's been directly culpable on four of those leaks.

Chris Pontius – The Philly Union winger has repeatedly come up empty in attack while his team suffers a summer of discontent to slip out of the playoff race. Pontius hasn't scored all season and he hasn't set up a goal in over three months, a span that has seen his club go 3-5-2 with only 11 goals scored in his starts. In fact, the Gold Cup winner hasn't put a shot on goal in 164 minutes and has gone without completing a pass of any sort into the box for 235 minutes.

Canada national team

UP

Anthony Jackson-Hamel – The Montreal Impact forward's hold up-and-release play earned a pair of assists on Saturday night, and then he grabbed a goal of his own by blasting home after a strong right channel run. Following the big night, Jackson-Hamel has five goals and three helpers in just 553 minutes of play this season, an average of one scoring play per 69.1 pitch minutes (to put that into perspective, MVP favorite David Villa has made the score sheet once every 76.5 minutes). At this point, the Quebec native is basically daring Octavio Zambrano not to start him.

Louis Beland-Goyette – The 21-year-old Montreal midfielder punctuated the second start of his pro career by notching a fine first MLS assist. Beland-Goyette, who is still in search of his first senior team call-up, shrewdly capitalized on open green to surge up the gut before slipping Jackson-Hamel into the area for his victory capper. It was one of three key passes he made to go with eight total defensive stops.

DOWN

Tesho Akindele – Though he was included in the Les Rouges’ latest squad, Akindele is woefully struggling to conjure any of the supplemental offense he provided in past seasons. The 25-year-old has not scored since June 3 (also the date of his last shot on goal) and has been relegated to the Dallas subs' bench for seven straight games.

Russell Teibert – It has now been over two months since the midfielder saw the field for Vancouver. Teibert seemed to be an option for Carl Robinson in the absence of injured back line guard Matias Laba, but instead his wait for a chance continued. As such, it's no surprise he was left off Canada's recent call-up list.