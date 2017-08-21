PHOTOS: The Portland Timbers celebrated the solar eclipse during training

Both the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City were the two MLS teams closest to the direct path of Monday's solar eclipse. But only one of those teams had training scheduled right during the local time for totality -- the Timbers. And over the weekend, head coach Caleb Porter said the training would go on as scheduled; the guys would just wear protective eclipse glasses.
So how did that pan out? Luckily, the Timbers posted a few shots...
Eye safety first at training today. 🕶 #OReclipse #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/OkLnGxEEwS— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 21, 2017
The guys took a little break during training today to witness history. More pics: https://t.co/AtvPRuY21K #OReclipse #Eclipse2017 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/dhK2NhGB7v— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 21, 2017
Caption this. #Eclipse2017 #OReclipse #RCTID pic.twitter.com/gwuwWLbu7S— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 21, 2017
A total eclipse of the (Providence) Paaaaark. 🎶🌒 #RCTID #OReclipse #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/f9MKUsT8qt— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 21, 2017
....The Timbers weren't the only MLS team to mark the eclipse, though. Check out a little more eclipse fun from around the league:
Most beautiful Eclipse I have EVER seen.....just unbelievable!! #SolarEclipse #CrewSC pic.twitter.com/BRDhgykWxC— Frankie Hejduk (@FrankieHejduk2) August 21, 2017
Total #Eclipse of the Marsch#SolarEclipse2017 #RBNY pic.twitter.com/MMadLcG8Lc— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 21, 2017
:sun_with_face::waning_crescent_moon::new_moon::waxing_crescent_moon::sun_with_face:#Eclipse pic.twitter.com/4lYK4rqDA9— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 21, 2017