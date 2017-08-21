PHOTOS: The Portland Timbers celebrated the solar eclipse during training

Both the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City were the two MLS teams closest to the direct path of Monday's solar eclipse. But only one of those teams had training scheduled right during the local time for totality -- the Timbers. And over the weekend, head coach Caleb Porter said the training would go on as scheduled; the guys would just wear protective eclipse glasses.

So how did that pan out? Luckily, the Timbers posted a few shots...

....The Timbers weren't the only MLS team to mark the eclipse, though. Check out a little more eclipse fun from around the league: