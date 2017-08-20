Whitecaps hail relentless Reyna's attacking impact: "He's a little terror"

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Houston Dynamo's six-game unbeaten run came to a sudden halt at BC Place on Saturday night as the Vancouver Whitecaps turned in an at-times scintillating display to earn a 2-1 victory.

It marked a big three points for the Whitecaps, inspired by their two key offseason acquisitions Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna, who scored Vancouver’s goals and rallied their teammates.

"In tight games, you need your players to step up," head coach Carl Robinson told reporters after the match. "Not just them two – they got the icing on the cake with the two goals – but a number of players stepped up today. That's why I brought them in. It's nice when it works."

Reyna was the clear difference-maker for Vancouver, involved in everything and making the team tick, starting with the early penalty kick he earned to push his team into the ascendancy. Shelved for the first four months of the season after suffering a preseason injury, Reyna and Montero are finally demonstrating exactly why Robinson was keen to bring the pair in to boost the Whitecaps attack.

"If he can do that on a regular basis, which I believe he can, with confidence and fitness, he's like a little terror out there," said the ‘Caps coach of Reyna. "Running around, pressing. There's two sides of the game, with the ball and without the ball. You saw the side without the ball today from him. He's like a rash. He's all over the place."

Montero is clearly enjoying having Reyna’s support in sparking the 'Caps attack, which the Colombian striker agrees is showing signs of becoming a very cohesive and dangerous unit.

"We're doing well," Montero said of his team’s attacking chemistry. "We're focused more on the team rather than trying to reach individual goals. We're happy to contribute to the team with two goals today and hopefully for the next one, we can do the same."

Reyna terrorized the Dynamo defense throughout and was on the wrong end of some hard tackles, suffering seven fouls against. It's an area of concern for Robinson, who knows his Peruvian playmaker will attract the opposition's attention – but hopes he'll be looked after by referees.

"That's a nice little understatement about him being fouled today," Robinson said. "He will [get fouled a lot], but I hope he gets the protection other players like him get as well."