Kaká serves suspension on "The Wall" among Orlando City SC supporters

Forced to serve a one-match suspension after receiving a controversial red card last weekend, Orlando City SC superstar Kaká made the best of a bad situation.

Got a familiar face in The Wall tonight! #VamosOrlando



Hey @KAKA! pic.twitter.com/mAGP0RaO4k — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 19, 2017

The 35-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner spent his evening shoulder to shoulder with Lions supporters on "The Wall," the raucous safe standing section at Orlando City Stadium.

It was likely a bittersweet experience for the Brazilian superstar, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience of being a fan, but could only watch as Orlando settled for an unsatisfying home draw against Columbus Crew SC.

With time shortening to make a playoff run, count on Kaká to be back in Jason Kreis' starting XI next Saturday when Orlando welcomes the Vancouver Whitecaps (7:30 pm ET | TSN, MLS LIVE in the US).