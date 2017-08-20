kaka -- Smiles -- The Wall
Kaká serves suspension on "The Wall" among Orlando City SC supporters

August 20, 201711:43AM EDT
Forced to serve a one-match suspension after receiving a controversial red card last weekend, Orlando City SC superstar Kaká made the best of a bad situation.

The 35-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner spent his evening shoulder to shoulder with Lions supporters on "The Wall," the raucous safe standing section at Orlando City Stadium.

It was likely a bittersweet experience for the Brazilian superstar, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience of being a fan, but could only watch as Orlando settled for an unsatisfying home draw against Columbus Crew SC.

With time shortening to make a playoff run, count on Kaká to be back in Jason Kreis' starting XI next Saturday when Orlando welcomes the Vancouver Whitecaps (7:30 pm ET | TSN, MLS LIVE in the US).

