MLS Fantasy: Can Nemanja Nikolic get back on track? Picks for Round 24

Reid, Mike and Jason are joined by xG expert Ryan Anderson recap the odd results from Round 23 and break down some specific xG stats about defenders before getting into the specifics about Round 24. They also specifically point out which DGW players are worth considering for this round and answer the questions “If it worth having 4 from each team”.

There were a ton of points to be had in Round 23 – unfortunately for MLS Fantasy managers, most of them weren’t earned by the typical top scorers.

That played out in the lower than usual average score, though some wise managers hit big on differential plays. No one did better than Marcus Carvalho, manager of Albinosquirrel, who clocked in with a score of 107.

Round 24 is the first in a series of upcoming double game weeks, and that also means the return of Wednesday games. The action kicks off with one game TONIGHT as the Montreal Impact will host the Chicago Fire at 7:30 pm ET (TVAS, TSN1/2/5 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US). Don’t forget to set your teams!

If you’re looking for more players to round out your roster, consider a few I have on my list below.

Goalkeepers

DGW Picks: No matter what your gut may say, you always want to go with a DGW keeper when you have the chance. It’s just simple math. This week you only have two options: Montreal’s Evan Bush ($5.5) or Chicago’s Matt Lampson ($4.8). I’d rate the Fire’s defensive unit as the better of the two and Lampson’s price is easier on a budget. However, Bush gets my top pick due to both of his games being at home, including the opener against Chicago.

Defenders

Value DGW: If you want to shift even more money into your attack, grab Montreal’s Chris Duvall ($4.6) as a cheap defensive option. He’s scored just five fewer points than the Impact’s highest scoring defender and costs a whopping $1.5m less. You’ll be hoping for at least one clean sheet, but Duvall also earns an occasional assist so you could get some unexpected points.

On Form Attack: If a differential is what you need then Kelvin Leerdam ($5.4) is the player you want. He’s a new addition to Seattle but he’s already earned four big scores. Most of these points are due to a great clean sheet run, but he’s also demonstrated an attacking spirit that could result in more goals and assists when the Sounders host Minnesota this Sunday (10:00 pm ET; FS1 in the US | TSN1 in Canada).

Midfielders

Steady Ship: A few injuries and a shaky road record may have some managers questioning how many Chicago players they should field, but don’t overlook Dax McCarty ($9.6). Since he rejoined the Fire after the Gold Cup, he’s earned two assists and scored more than five points in all three of his games. His consistent bonus generation gives him a great shot at a double digit score, especially with a tough game against Toronto looming on Saturday (8:00 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US | TSN1/4 in Canada ).

Rising Form: Sporting Kansas City has been rotating players recently due to some fixture congestion, but with a week off until their next match, Benny Feilhaber ($10.8) should once again return to his starting role on Saturday against Dallas (8:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE). Even with the squad rotation, Feilhaber has racked up two goals in his last three games and could get more against a struggling FCD side that rarely concedes less than one goal per game on the road.

Forwards

To DGW: With no reliable forward options from Montreal, Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic ($10.5) is your best option if you want DGW coverage up top. He’s second in the Golden Boot race, but has not scored in the past five rounds. Don’t overreact to his recent slide, though – four of those games were on the road and some against some tough opponents. He’ll have a good shot to bounce back this week.

Or Not To DGW: If the DGW option is too risky, then once again, look to Clint Dempsey ($10.0). Even if many expected more, he kept his scoring streak going with one goal last week and against Sporting Kansas City. Minnesota is a much easier opponent and that makes Dempsey as easy second pick for a two forward formation.

