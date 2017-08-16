Five MLS teams rank first in market in JD Power Fan Experience Study

MLS teams performed highest in five of 11 markets included in the J.D. Power 2017 Fan Experience Study released on Wednesday.

The Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union all scored highest in their respective markets in the Fan Experience Study, with the Red Bulls taking the first overall spot among the 67 teams studied.

The study measured fan satisfaction across seven factors (listed in order of importance): seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise.

The Dynamo, Galaxy, Revs, Red Bulls and Union weren’t the only MLS teams to perform well in the study. The Chicago Fire, FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes scored second highest in their markets, putting an MLS team in the top-two in eight of the 11 markets studied. NYCFC and the Colorado Rapids finished third in their markets, while D.C. United, who will open a new stadium next year, scored fourth among Washington teams. One market in the study, South Florida, does not currently have an MLS team.

This is the second year of the J.D. Power Fan Experience Study. The inaugural study only included the nation’s four largest markets – Chicago, Houston, LA and New York. MLS teams performed well in the 2016 study, with the Red Bulls and Fire ranking first in their markets and Dynamo and Galaxy placing second in their cities.